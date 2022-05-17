“The weight of talent”: Nicolas Cage is Nicolas Cage in the story of his life…

Under the seal of the Lionsgate studios, “The Weight of Talent” arrives in local theaters on Thursday, a curious film in which Nicolas Cage plays himself.

The winner of the Oscar for best actor for “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995) was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the 1990s and the first decade of the 20th century. But in recent years, he has shot a multitude of low-budget films, modest bills and, often, clumsy results, something that, paradoxically, has led him to become a cult figure and much claimed, especially on social networks. .

“The Weight of Talent” takes advantage of and recycles that context to place Cage laughing at himself in a film in which he comes face to face with the Chilean Pedro Pascal.

It is a comedy that navigates between absurd humor, metafilmic reflection and Hollywood satire, and whose first preview was presented last August at CinemaCon.

According to the synopsis, Nicolas Cage is desperate for a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie. On top of that, he has a very strained relationship with his teenage daughter and is up to his neck in financial debt. These debts force him to appear at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire who is a fan of the actor’s work in his previous films, with the intention of showing him a script he has been working on.

While meeting with the man, the CIA informs him that the billionaire is actually a drug cartel kingpin who has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential candidate. After this, he is recruited by the United States government to obtain information.

Tom Gormican (“That Awkward Moment”, 2014) is the director of this film that, in addition to Cage and Pascal, has Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish and the Spanish Paco León in its cast.

Pascal, who in an interview with El Espectador defined himself as a “huge fan” of Nicolas Cage, assured that for this very reason when he was contacted by the director “I had no choice but to say that I agreed to be in the film.”

Thus, as a true follower, putting together his character was a piece of cake. “The process wasn’t difficult as I had to play a Nicolas Cage fan and in real life I’m a huge Nicolas Cage fan. I didn’t have to do a lot of research, because I had already seen all his movies. In the end, it was just an excuse so I could watch them again and make myself feel good, because I was preparing for another project, but in the end I was just watching some of my favorite movies,” he revealed.

The successful Chilean actor, who was part of “Game of Thrones” but who gained popularity as Agent Peña in “Narcos” (Netflix), told how his character, Javi, bonds with Cage’s.

“The relationship between Nick and Javi was very special, I think it was a very motivated relationship by the director and the writer. In the end, it was an artistic collaboration and a representation of a creative process. Just as in the film you see the development of the friendship between the characters, ”he said.

The interpreter defined as “epic” this tape that arrives on Thursday in local theaters and was sincere in saying that he hopes that “the audience has a lot of fun and experiences that feeling of nostalgia about action comedies, like the ones I saw in the movies growing up.