The Tumbler Batmobile has an electric version made in Vietnam

Nguyen Dac Chung is a Vietnamese architect, he is 23 years old, and he directed the construction project of the electric Batmobile

The Tumbler is the car of the version of Batman embodied by Christian Bale. It was a very particular car, which had six wheels, with two in front and four behind, although placed as dual, two on each side of the same axle. It was capable of ramming targets, had a arsenal of technology and tactical equipmentand could self-destruct by ejecting the hero from the cabin like a fighter jet ejects its pilot.

It is believed that they were made at least five replicas of the Tumbler, and each one of them sold in millions and incredible figures for a car that could not circulate at more than 120 km / h and of course, they had none of the sophistication of cinema.

The original Tumbler from the movie starring Christian Bale had at least 5 replicas, all of them sold for more than 1 million dollars each

Nguyen Dac Chung is a 23-year-old Vietnamese graduate of the Hanoi University of Architectureand has recently taken the game of cosplay to the extreme. His electric Batmobile is not a concept car that is only good for display. This is a fully operational tactical vehicle capable of highway speeds and taking things one step further, It is powered by an electric motor – the world’s first electric Batmobile.

The strange car is currently on display at VAN DARYLan automotive gallery located in the city of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. This is a gallery that was founded by Bandit9 motorcycle boss Daryl Villaneuva and houses a eclectic collection of rare and futuristic vehicles inspired by science fiction and comics.

The electric Batmobile showing its great similarity to the original, although with much less power and technology

“As a kid, I was a fan of superheroes, especially Batman. Growing up, he always wanted to build a Batmobile of everyone from Adam West to Christian Bale.”says Nguyen Dac Chung. And he adds that “While other cosplay companies focus on costumes and accessories, I wanted to take things to the next level and blow people’s minds, which is why I chose such a famous character’s car.”

Using original blueprints for the Tumbler as a reference for his build, Nguyen and his team began with the steel frame first, then moved on to create the additional body panels. materials were used Composite, high impact plastics and carbon fiber. Some parts are handmade and others are 3d printed for greater precision. Both doors are automatic hydraulic opening operated by a remote control and also has 4 tactical cameras for a close 360° view. Two people can travel inside the electric Tumbler.

The two rear wheels on each side and the turbine are two personal trademarks of the Tumbler. The electric version has the turbine only as an aesthetic element

The car weighs just 600kg, which is really low for an electric car that must contain a battery. , although it should also be noted that its electric motor and its accumulator have not been reported. It is only known that it can circulate at 105 km/h and that the rear turbine is only aesthetic, since there is no jet engine in this special replica.

