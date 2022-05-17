The transformation of TelevisaUnivision is the axis of the presentation at the Upfront | News from Mexico

New York.- TelevisaUnivisionthe world’s leading content and media company in Spanish, made its presentation today at the Upfront 22-23 at the Javits Center in the city of New Yorkshowcasing the content and capabilities that drive rapid growth across all aspects of your business and create more value for brands to reach and engage customers. US Hispanics.

Representing the combined company for its first up frontDonna Speciale, President of US Advertising Sales and Marketing in the US. from TelevisaUnivisionopened the presentation on stage by saying:

We are putting more investment, more momentum and more growth behind our ability to inform, empower and entertain the Hispanic community, and provide opportunities for all of you to grow with us.”

Hispanic audiences

Serving Hispanic streaming audiences with all its potential with ViX. Pierluigi GazzoloPresident and Chief Transformation Officer of TelevisaUnivisionreinforced the unique value proposition of ViXthe global streaming platform AVOD Y SVOD in Spanish of two levels of the company, and announced several new productions that will bring even more original content to its growing audience.

“The breadth of our content offering and the star power attached to it is unmatched… With ViX we are not repurposing our TV offering. We are investing significant additional dollars in sports rights and content well beyond our networks. It is more original content in Spanish than any other service, whichever way you look at it.”

Gazzolo said.

new announcements

– ”Falling in love, The Island” presented by the actor Carlos Ponce and Emmy Karina Bandathe spin-off of Falling in Love, the hit reality show dedicated to finding true love, will follow 16 contestants brought to a captivating island off the southern coast of Turkey to find their better half.

– ”Koati, The Series” the actress Sofia Vergara will be the creator and star of the new original animated series based on the hit family movie that premiered last year.

Regarding the opportunity for advertisers, Speciale commented: “ViX is an amazing environment for brands. It adds to our massive reach and sits at the core of our premium digital video offering.” The company announced several new ad formats coming to ViX, in partnership with Innovid, for brands to amplify the performance of their connected TV campaigns, including pause ads, TV marathon ads, image gallery expansions, and image gallery expansions. purchases, as well as other high-impact units.