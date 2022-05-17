The Sandman: we explain who are the characters of the series

adaptation of The Sandman It is one of the most anticipated of Netflix this year and has a great cast of actors, including some from Game of Thrones, who bring their demonic characters to life.

The comics were created by Neil Gaman (creator of American Gods and Coraline) and were first published in the late ’80s (it even made the New York Times bestseller list). It is a cult story that shows characters like Morpheuswhich is something like the king of dreams, and the demon Lucifer, who are in a constant fight that spans decades.

It’s not the typical story you’d expect to see in comics, but it does have some elements in common with superhero stories, putting an interesting, dark twist on them. It all begins when, in 1916, a group of dark wizards catches Dreamthe protagonist, who manages to escape several decades later and discovers that the world is no longer as he knew it, so he must adapt or die.

The series, one of the most anticipated of the year, will tell that story, but surely we will see some changes to be able to land everything and “summarize” it in a few chapters.

What is The Sandman about?

What is The Sandman about?

The IMDb synopsis reads that: “After escaping decades of imprisonment by a deadly wizard, Dreamthe personification of dreams, sets out to recover his lost team.”

The point of the story is to see Dream being in control of the dream world, but he loses this power when he gets caught and once he makes it out, he must do everything he can to get back what he lost and become an influence on the dream world again. humans (or rather in everyone who dreams).

The characters of The Sandman, explained

Gwendoline Christie is Lucifer

Gwendoline Christie is Lucifer

Christie brought the warrior to life Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and was chosen to become a Lucifer which is something different than the comics. Here, Lucifer is a fallen angel who becomes the ruler of Hell, but often relinquishes this title to Dream throughout the story. He is not exactly a villain, but rather an antihero.

Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess

Dance is another former student of game of Thrones, where he gave life to the cruel father of the Lannister brothers. In The Sandman we see him become a villain who is part of a cult known as TheOrder, which is that he traps Dream in an attempt to steal his power.

Tom Sturridge is Dream

Dream is the protagonist of the story, he is also known as Morpheus and is one of the 7 characters that are part of Endless, who have an important role to play in the universe. Dream deals with dreams and nightmares, and in the comics he seeks revenge on the dark wizards who trapped him for over 7 decades.