The Rock teases ‘big announcements’ for XFL with league founded by Vince McMahon aiming to return next year

ads

THE ROCK have hinted at some ‘big announcements’ for the XFL’s return next year.

Wrestling legend Dwayne Johnson confirmed on Instagram that the league will return in 2023 after three years.

two

WWE boss Vince McMahon brought the league back in 2020 after initially hosting the show in 2001.

But the pandemic forced XFL bosses to shut down operations before it filed for bankruptcy.

Hollywood icon Johnson stepped in to buy the league later in the year and now has his sights set on bringing it back in 2023.

He said on Instagram: “Call me crazy, which many do. There is something great and special in the air about our XFL launching in 2023.”

“We have legendary head coaches who have competed and achieved greatness on hallowed soccer fields.

“Soon, our XFL organization will humbly take the courts in stadiums across our great country.

“We will turn dreams into reality and deliver great football for the fans.

“Big XFL Announcements Coming This Week”.

The dates have not been confirmed yet, but it is rumored that it will start on February 18, the week after the Super Bowl.

The Rock recently appeared at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

He stood at the 50-yard line before kickoff to welcome the spectacular NFL season finale back to Los Angeles after 30 years.