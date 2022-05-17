the relationship with Ben Affleck – Corriere dell’Umbria





Jennifer Lopez she is an actress in the film The Wall Street girls, released in 2019, is inspired by the true story of a group of strippers. The girls, beautiful and unscrupulous, will do everything to be able to survive the economic crisis of 2008. Among them there is also a very sensual JLo, as Ramona Vega. For this performance, she received nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Golden Globe and Chicago Film Critics Awards





But who is Jennifer Lopez? Originally from Puerto Rico, she was born in New York and has 52 years old. She is a singer, but also an actress, dancer, model, entrepreneur and record company, she is one of the greatest exponents of commercial Latin pop, also considered the influential Hispanic actress of America. Since 1999 she has released ten albums all on the Billboard 200 charts. In 2001 she was the first she to star in a film (Sooner or later I get married) and to release an album (J. Lo) in just one week bringing them both to number 1 on the music and cinema charts. In 2013 she was awarded the 2500 star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.Jennifer took singing and dancing lessons from the age of 5 and at the age of 18 she left home and supported herself, paying for herself. singing and dancing lessons. After attending Baruch College for a semester, she divided her time between a law firm occupation, dance schools, and dance performances in Manhattan night clubs. After months of auditioning, Jennifer was selected as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson. Jennifer Lopez is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood and the highest-paid Latin actress in Hollywood history, she occupied the ninth position in Forbes magazine’s list of the 20 richest show women.

Lopez first married in 1997 with Cuban waiter Ojani Noa. After the divorce between 1999 and 2001 she has a relationship with rapper P. Diddy. In 2001 she married the dancer Cris Judd, from whom she divorced in 2003. She had a turbulent relationship with the actor Ben Affleck, from 2002 to 2004, the year in which the couple should have married; shortly before the planned wedding, the couple broke up, while remaining on good terms. After breaking up with the actor, Lopez begins a relationship in 2007 with her manager Irving Azoff, which ended a year later, and, later, she bonds with longtime friend Marc Anthony, with which she is getting married. The couple had twins, Emme and Max The couple separated in 2011 and officially divorced in 2014. From 2011 to 2016 she had a relationship with the dancer Casper Smart and from 2016 to 2021 with the former sportsman Alexander Rodriguez. She recently resumed dating her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.