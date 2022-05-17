The Northman | blogging

The brief filmography of Roger Eggers is as surprising as it is encouraging. With only three feature films, he has become a director who reveals audacity when establishing the narrative arcs of his stories, almost all of them full of nods towards the mechanisms of classic suspense and psychological terror. Eggers, who is not yet 40 years old, demonstrated with The Witch (2015) that period stories can take sophisticated paths of anguish. In El faro (2019), he experimented with a claustrophobic environment that left the viewer devastated by the disturbing coexistence of his two protagonists.

Both films have a twisted halo, why not say metaphorical from their speech, which forces us to rethink the extreme situations that could afflict human beings. Eggers’ good pulse makes him an original filmmaker who, under his sharp rhythm, envelops and does not let go of curiosity or the desire to continue unraveling his attractive characters and his unbeatable stories. The American also appears as a co-writer in his last two installments.

Therefore, it is not surprising that several large studios have paid attention to his work and proposed the making of a film with a high budget, those that aim for the awards season or to recover the investment in a few weeks. While these opportunities can be springboards or graveyards for young directors, Eggers agreed to allow Focus Features, Searchlight Pictures and Regency Enterprises to produce north man (2022). The cast reaffirms the idea of ​​giving the new creature commercial flight: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Claes Bang, Björk, among others, are part of the cast that moved to the extensive and icy Irish steppes.

north man It is loosely based on a Viking legend that Shakespeare used to write Hamlet, which, far from showing betrayal and revenge from a relativistic perspective, as the English playwright did, approaches it from the wild freedom that the stories of ancient peoples tell nordic One of Eggers’ main strengths is his meticulous research into the contexts in which his stories take place. None of his feature films are set in recent times. Therefore, specialized advice is essential to understand the intensity of his films and the circumstances that lead his characters to make decisions.

north man narrates the tragedy of Amleth (Skarsgård), a disinherited prince who seeks to avenge the death of his father, King Honverdill (Hawke). After killing the monarch, the usurper of the throne and his brother, Fjolnir (Bang), takes Queen Gudrun (Kidman) as his wife, triggering an imbalance in the line of succession and a series of curses where witches and sorcerers will be the ones who guide Amleth’s will. Betrayal and revenge wouldn’t be the same without the wild look Eggers has lavished on his third film. The initiation rituals and the old Scandinavian customs are drawn around the attractive photography that is reflected in the close-ups of bloodied and painful faces.

north man it is a feast of suffering where indomitable nature provides unbeatable quotas of resistance. Eggers’ epic film has a good choreography and space management work, especially in the fight scenes, without neglecting the harrowing images of terror that outline the entire film.

north man It also contains several love stories. However, it does not correspond to a platonic romance, much less idealized. In Eggers’ proposal, nothing has a future and living on the edge also encompasses the love arts. Olga (Taylor-Joy) falls in love with Amleth…but also with her determination that she takes revenge on her. At some point, the woman tells the disinherited prince that her ultimate goal needs wisdom and reason, something only she can provide. Thus, and in several passages of the film, Eggers proposes a leading role for women when making decisions. The gods themselves warn of the fear that violates female thought. A political look that the filmmaker works finely.

north man It is a film that does not kneel before the real interests of a mega production, even though it has cost US $90 million and has yielded in the editing process. It maintains the essence of a director with personality who, with each project announcement, raises the expectations of critics. An artist who seems to have no ceiling.