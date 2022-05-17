The new Vespa designed by Justin Bieber

The small and crackling two-wheeler of the Piaggio, a symbol of Italian design, which has accompanied entire generations of young people on its saddle, from its foundation in the 1940s to today, continues to make people dream. From the most nostalgic fans of the brand to the new teenagers, the call of Wasp is getting stronger, especially thanks to the various collaborations made in recent times, which have mixed the right imagination of world-famous artists and stylists with the unique and unmistakable shape of the brand. After the succession of big names like Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior And Sean Wotherspoon now it’s the turn of the Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, which recently unveiled the latest Vespa made by himself. The result is a unique product that exalts “Freedom, passion for style and design, through an explosive mix of creativity that blends coolness, pop culture and contemporaneity”.

VESPA SPRINT: THE NEW MODEL BY JUSTIN BIEBER

Glam and timeless, the Vespa designed by Justin Bieber it is the full expression of his creative flair, enhanced by the choice of monochrome as the predominant stylistic concept. From the saddle to the grips, up to the spokes of the rims, the real protagonist is the white color, enriched by the designs of silver flames that decorate the body of the new Vespa Sprint: “A touch that the artist wanted to insert to represent the creative drive, dynamism and vitality” the company stated about the project. “Having the ability to express myself, be it through art, music, images or aesthetics, by creating something out of nothing, is a part of me. Because the goal, in creation and design, is to continually give your personal touch to things “, Bieber explained. He then added enthusiastically: “The first time I rode a Vespa it was somewhere in Europe, probably London or Paris. I remember seeing one and thinking: I want to drive it! A unique experience. The wind blowing through my hair, the incredible feeling of freedom … it was fun “. Exactly as happened between the 70s and 80s through the iconic Italian advertising campaigns, including the unforgettable “Whoever eats apples”Once again Piaggio it is aimed at young people speaking their own language: now the famous international pop star is the spokesperson, followed by millions of fans all over the world. A strategy that hits the mark, evoking the feeling of light-heartedness and the aura of leisure that still surround the small scooter.

VESPA DELLA PIAGGIO. VALUE AS AN ITALIAN WORLD EMBLEM

Icon of style, exhibited in modern art and science museums around the world, such as the MoMA in New York and the Triennale Design Museum in Milan, has always fascinated and inspired the imagination of international artists, stylists and designers. Symbol of a cheerful and typically Italian philosophy of life, Vespa “It is much more than a mobility brand; symbolizes art, design, technology and fun “, he has declared Michele Colaninno, Chief Executive Officer for strategy, product and innovation of the Piaggio Group in a recent statement. In this regard, the results of the analysis conducted last year by Interbrand, world leader in brand consultancy, speak for themselves: in 2021 the value of the Vespa brand was valued at 906 million euros. A sum determined not only by the undisputed authority that the company has held for more than seventy years in the transport sector but, especially in recent times, by the ability to deal with other world brands that belong to categories other than pure mobility. The perfect combination of design, lifestyle and Italian tradition is the key that makes Vespa, a so unique “Historical brand but in continuous evolution” that Manfredi RiccaGeneral Manager of Interbrand, defined “Deeply Italian and loved globally; premium and at the same time inclusive. An asset at the crossroads between mobility, expression and culture “.

VESPA: THE STORY OF A MYTH

The immediate aesthetic recognition that made it a symbol of the Italian rebirth after the war constitutes the unbeatable blend that made the Vespa brand products our internationally recognized cultural heritage. It is a vehicle that has gone far beyond the simple concept of transportation; the small motorcycle with a load-bearing body, born in the spring of ’46 in Pontedera, by the hand of the entrepreneur Enrico Piaggio and the aeronautical engineer who “Hated motorcycles” Corradino d’Ascanio, has been designed for everyday use and to be suitable for anyone. The introduction of a frame to cover the engine, to avoid frequent oil leaks, together with the comfort of the seat, have allowed a more accessible driving, open for the first time also to the female public, frequently the protagonist in Vespa advertising posters. Yet the achievement of fame and worldwide success is due to cinema, whose merit was to show on the big screen the innate attitude of this incredible medium, capable of breaking down not only the differences between men and women but even between Italian boys and Hollywood actors. Riding a Vespa everyone is the same and it is easier to feel like Audrey Hepburn And Gregory Peck in “Roman Holidays” (William Wyler, 1953) or let yourself be carried away by the summer wanderings told by Nanni Moretti in “Caro Diario” (1995) up to the more recent animated film “Luca” (Enrico Casarosa, 2021) in which the scooter is an integral part of the plot. A common thread that unites many different personalities and that highlights perhaps the most peculiar connotation of Vespa: the ability to tell stories and create a unique emotional connection with those who own them.

– Altea Novari

https://www.piaggio.com/it_IT/