The most expensive movies in cinema in its entire history (and where to see them)

Avatar and a movie Pirates of the Caribbean they are among the most expensive films in cinema history, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to create the worlds we saw on screen.

And it is that making a film is not easy or cheap, but some manage with low budgets (by Hollywood standards) and others need to bring out the heavy artillery and that costs the studios more than we can imagine. All of this translates into special effects, better actors and explosive scenes, and has even helped several movies become big hits.

Avatar (which has a sequel coming out), for example, probably wouldn’t be one of the highest-grossing movies of all time if they’d saved a few bucks and used less groundbreaking effects.

According to data from Box Office Mojo and Mental Flossthere are a few movies that use ridiculously high budgets to be made, the good thing is that many of them also grossed large amounts at the box office.

The most expensive movies in cinema history:

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – Disney+

Starring Penelope Cruz and Johnny Depp This film, the fourth in the saga, introduced a new pirate who was in search of the fountain of youth, and to create it they used a budget of between 422 and 450 million dollars (the data varies a little). In the end, it managed to raise 1.04 billion dollars.

This is the most expensive of the saga because it was filmed using 3D cameras.

Avengers: Age of Ultron – Disney+