The Menu: the new movie from Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes

After the success with Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay returns to the big screen with a new comedy about the culinary world. Menudescribed as a satirical comedy with hints of a thriller, something quite redundant, confusing and to a certain extent antithetical, is presumed to be one of the most anticipated movies for this 2022 thanks to its producer, its cast and its theme.

The McKay-produced film is directed by Emmy winner Ark Mylord and stars the British-Argentine Anya Taylor-JoyNicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes. Which catapulted it to our top list of movies to watch this year and marks it as one of the most interesting satirical comedies of recent times. While we’ve already seen what Adam McKay did with climate change, now we’ll see him taking a snobbish culinary world as his guide.

When does The Menu premiere?

In fact, Menu It has had several modifications since it took its first steps. Initially, the leading roles that were announced for Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes have taken other directions and new stars have been introduced to the cast. However, after delays and extensions, Searchlight Pictures announced that The film will be released in theaters on November 18..

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in The Menu. Camilla Falquez.

What is the cast of The Menu?

Anya Taylor-Joy

The actress of the moment and protagonist of The Northman by Robert Eggers, is the star that leads Menu In the role of Margot. The actress with Argentine roots continues to rise after Last Night in Soho and it is expected that she will also premiere this year Catenbury Glass.

Nicholas Hoult

The English actor, whom we have recently seen in more commercial productions alongside the X-Men superheroes in the role of Hank McCoy, takes on the role of Tyler for this new project from the director of Succession.

Ralph Fiennes

One of our favorite villains, in the role of Voldemort in the Harry Potter saga, has gone from the magical world to the world of gastronomy as the eccentric Chef Slowika role that will undoubtedly give a lot to talk about in this acid comedy.

Hong Chau

The American, of Vietnamese origin, takes the role of elsa in TheMenu. After several years as Audrey Temple in Homecoming, Hong Chau returns to the big screen in this new movie.

Janet McTeer

The Tony, Golden Globe and Oscar winner returns to the movies after her role in The Exception. After 6 years of absence from film productions, McTeer will play the role of Lillian Bloom.

What is The Menu about?

Margot and Tyler They are a young couple visiting an exclusive restaurant on a luxurious remote island. Promising both surprising and unusual ingredients, the famous Chef Slowik’s tasting menu will deliver something much deeper than just a meal. Immersing the viewer in a satirical comedy with tints of psychological Horror, worthy of unexpected twists and turns and crazy situations.

Does The Menu already have an official trailer?

Do not. Menu still does not have any official advance by Searchlight. However, the moviewhich is still in the post-production phase, will soon give us the first glimpse of the film that will be released this November.