The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen will have a new movie from 20th Century Studios

Don Murphy, who produced the original adaptation of the 2003 film, returns as a producer in the new fiction. Next to him is the producing partner Susan Montfordas well as Erwin Stoff from 3 Arts Entertainment.

“The League…” is a kind of League of Justice of literary heroes of Victorian England and works such as Dracula, Sherlock Holmes and Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seathe initial concept featured Mina Murray, Allan Quatermain, Captain Nemo, Dr. Jekyll, and the Invisible Man facing off against Fu Manchu, Professor Moriarty, and the aliens from HG Wells’ War of the Worlds.

The first two volumes were published by an imprint of DC Comics beginning in 1999, but the creator-owned series went to independent publishers after Moore, the author of Watchmen Y v for Vendetta, saw his infamously thorny relationship with DC deteriorate further. Several other volumes and graphic novels have sprung from there, with the latest story ending in 2019.

When the series first arrived, it was a sensation, thanks to Moore’s high-concept yet dark and cynical tone, and O’Neill’s complementary art, which captured the grim, scribbled edge of the era. The first volume won the Bram Stoker Award for Best Illustrated Narrative, while the second won an Eisner Award for Best Limited Series.

The 2003 film took liberties with the source material, adding Tom Sawyer as a US Secret Service agent, for example, and is notable for being the last role played by Sean Connery, who retired from acting soon after. The film was also known for its troubled production, with Connery coming to blows with the director. Stephen Norrington. Still, the film proved profitable, grossing over $179 million worldwide.