the investigation “The Hustlers” / The colossal scam …

Are the girls of Wall Street true story? The film inspired by the investigation The Hustlers at Scores

The Hustlers at Scores is the investigation, or true story, that inspired the film “The Wall Street girls”Directed by Lorene Scafaria starring Jennifer Lopez. The film, in fact, is inspired by real events and told in the investigative article “The Hustlers at Scores” written by journalist Jessica Pressler which also earned her the nomination for the 2015 National Magazine Award. Jessica Pressler’s investigation has fascinated the production for its protagonists: a group of female friends compared to a Robin Hood in a skirt. The film’s producer Jessica Elbaum said: “The journey of these women immediately seemed fascinating to me. It is a piece of life, but also a warning that reminds us what happens when you have ambitions that go beyond the reality of your situation “.

In the film to lend the faces to the crafty strippers there are: Jennifer Lopez in the role of Ramona, Constance Wu in those of Destiny, Cardi B in Diamond, Keke Palmer in Mercedes, Lili Reinhart in the role of Annabelle, Grace Lysette in Tracey, Mette Towley as Justice, Madeline Brewer as Dawn and rapper Lizzo as Liz.

True story The girls of Wall Streets: at the base of the film the colossal scam against Foxx customers

The girls of Wall Streets for many they are female Robin Hoods as they stole money from the rich. The film, inspired by the investigation The Hustlers at Scores published in an article in New York Magazine in 2015, tells the colossal scam set up by these beautiful women against Foxx customers. These are very rich managers who are drugged and robbed of huge amounts of money.

There is talk of about $ 20,000 per match, even if a stripper also manages to steal as much as $ 135,000! The news gradually becomes public domain, also involving the New York Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration which, after months of research, arrests the gang in 2014.

