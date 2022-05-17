The impressive collection of classics that Kourtney Kardashian would inherit

Travis Barker captivated the networks with his secret marriage with Kourtney Kardashian. The musician has a fabulous garage that brings together an incredible fortune. Find out which car collection his wife would inherit below.

Kourtney Kardashian along with Travis Barker are one of the couples of the moment. One of the most explosive in Hollywood that does not stop adding followers on the networks. A really sensational duo that left us speechless with their secret wedding in Santa Barbara.

However, this time the main photo is taken by the Travis’s Terrible Machines. An heart attack garage, which brings together many of the most recognized brands on the market. A collection of luxury cars that his wife would inherit and with which he will surely surprise us on board.

The musician has a spectacular SUV Mercedes Benz G-Wagon 4×4 Squared. This is one of the most impressive trucks of his, with its terrible wheels and a rally inspired design. In addition, it has a V8 biturbo engine and a top speed of 210 km/h. A model that has a value that around 230 thousand dollars.

Garage Cadillac Travis Barker.

On the other hand, we also find his fantastic cadillac tour. In case you didn’t know, Travis Barker is a big fan of the brand. Among these designs we find the Cadillac Escalade, Eldorado, series 62, Coupe Deville, just to name a few. Designs that as we see are classics of this renowned factory. A major brand of luxury automobiles, manufactured and sold by the American company General Motors, created by William Murphy in 1902.

Nevertheless, Travis’s heart holds a special place for his beloved black Buick GNX. A car that has stolen all eyes in recent times. Despite this, we have to point out that the drummer usually renews his collection pieces quite frequently. We have no doubt that Kourtney will inherit a multi-million dollar garage where Cadillac designs stand out above others. In addition, there is the possibility that other brands will be incorporated into the incredible Barker mansion. What do you think your next acquisition will be?

We show you some postcards of the Travis Barker classics below: