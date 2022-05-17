‘The Hunger Games’ prequel casts Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow

‘Ballad of songbirds and snakes’, title of the prequel novel to ‘The Hunger Games’ that will hit theaters on November 17, 2023, has announced its first signing: Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow, Donald Sutherland’s character. The four films that so far make up the franchise starring Jennifer Lawrence have grossed more than 3 billion dollars worldwide, so when its author, Susan Collins, released a new novel, Lionsgate did not hesitate to seize the rights and begin adaptation.

The story takes place several decades before the first Katniss Everdeen Games, before Snow has become the tyrant we know. At 18, Snow is the last hope of his disgraced family bloodline and with the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, Young Snow is assigned the impoverished District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird, to serve as his mentor. Despite her initial humiliation, the girl captures the attention of all of Panem with her defiant attitude, and Snow marries his showmanship instincts with his political savvy to help her survive and together they rise to glory.

Francis Lawrence, director of the last three films in the saga, returns behind the scenes for this prequel, and has said in a statement: “Coriolanus Snow is many things: a survivor, a loyal friend, a killer, a boy who falls in love quickly and an ambitious young man to the core. Tom’s version of the character showed us all the complex ambiguities of this young man as he became transforms into the tyrant he would become”. In addition, Nina Jacobson, executive producer, assures that the actor “will fulfill and change everything you think you know about Coriolanus Snow. He has tremendous talent that will show us why Snow always lands on his feet.” The script is signed by Michael Arndt (‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’) and Michael Lesslie (‘Assassin’s Creed’).

Who is Tom Blyth?

Although in Spain we haven’t seen much of Blyth, this young 27-year-old actor started out in the cinema with small roles in Ridley Scott’s ‘Robin Hood’ and in the British ‘Pelican Blood’. He later starred in ‘Scott and Sid’ in 2018 and ‘Benediction’ in 2021 alongside Peter Capaldi and Jack Lowden. After a couple of episodes in ‘The Golden Age’ and the series ‘Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz’, He signed on as Billy the Kid in the eponymous series produced by Amblin Television for Epix. The comedy ‘Discussion Materials’ directed by Alfredo Barrios Jr. is in the post-production phase.