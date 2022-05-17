Apparently, not all members of the Guardians will appear in the special Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special of this winter.

As usual, this news emerged from a reply on twitter to a fan, by director James Gunn:

The above is not an official image, it’s fan-made. Not all of those characters are even in the Holiday special. It takes place between Thor 4 & Vol 3. https://t.co/1cztR2R35g – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2022

In a separate tweet, Gunn confirmed that the special won’t have a duration comparable to that of the Marvel feature films and will be canon.

I can. It’s a TV Special (not a feature length film) on @disneyplus. It’s part of MCU canon, & contains some important new elements in the Guardians’ story. https://t.co/yxVq1ZmbKd – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2022

In a further tweet, Gunn also stated:

“Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special is real. It’s something Marvel Studios and I have come up with for years. The story is as crazy and funny as possible. OH I WOULD LIKE TO TELL YOU MORE! “

There will be a soundtrack yes, including original music. 🎅🏽👽 #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/mNMxntjU6t See also – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2022

The Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special will review in the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper AndPom Klementieffand is scheduled for the Christmas holidays of 2022.

We do not have some details inherent in the film except that one of the greatest Marvel characters will be included in the MCU. While we know it will be set straddling Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The latter will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

