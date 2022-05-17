The Goonies: an undisciplined cast that drove the director crazy, Spielberg’s hand and a sequel that nobody rules out

A group of boys about to lose their homes plunges into the adventure of finding an old pirate’s treasure. Along that path, they will confront a dangerous family of criminals and discover the power of friendship. That description, so in tune with a typical VHS cover, hides one of the great cult pieces of the eighties, a title that arose from a fun premise and that led Steven Spielberg and director Richard Donner, two men with different views, to forge a fruitful partnership.

Richard Donner, also responsible for Lethal Weapon

In the early eighties, Chris Columbus He was one of the great promises of Hollywood. With little more than twenty years, the screenwriter had come to surprise Spielberg himself, with the writing of gremlinsan ingenious proposal that combined terror with humor and that the director joe dante became one of the biggest hits of 1984. Confident in his talent, Spielberg turned to Columbus again in 1985, when he read the script for a hilarious adventure starring a group of brave kids.

The premise was not very original, but the character of the story and the freshness of its protagonists promised to give the film a different value from other similar proposals. Columbus confessed that the idea came to him from a simple trigger, which was wondering what a group of friends would do if they were bored during a rainy afternoon. Originally titled The Goon Kids, the screenwriter was inspired by his childhood in Ohio, a place where factories and coal mines abounded, places he knew a lot because he played there with his friends when he was bored; in fact, the story was originally supposed to take place in a mine.

Chris Columbus with Macaulay Culkin: in addition to the script for The Goonies, he also directed My Poor Little Angel Archive

Interested in sagas starring children, Spielberg immediately detected the potential of the story and launched the production of that script, which was soon renamed as the goonies (also produced another Columbus idea, The secret of the pyramid, which ended up going unnoticed). Director of ET brought several changes to the story and, together with his team, began to draw up a list of possible protagonists. However, the big surprise was the name that Spielberg suggested as a director, a professional associated with themes that ranged from fantasy to horror.

Steven Spielberg poses with a triceratops model Archive

Richard Donner was a big name in Hollywood, and hits like Superman either The prophecy they had catapulted him to the top of the industry. But he was not someone whose work was linked to family adventures and, for that reason, Donner confessed: “The first thing I thought was, why me. Because Steven Spielberg was the man behind the best movies for boys. So why was he giving this to me? And he told me that it was because he was busy doing something else, and that he saw me as a child in adult size, and that was why he was giving me this project.” After thinking about it for a while, Donner accepted the proposal, which, as he well suspected, was going to start one of the most atypical experiences of his career as a director.

The Goonies

It was not an easy task to find the actors who would give life to the intrepid heroes. And Spielberg and Donner faced the dilemma of betting on many new faces, whose experience was practically nil. Of the central group there were four members who were either debutants or had a very short career.

Jeff Cohen, the funny Chunk, had only done one project for television, and the euphoria that meant being chosen for that role led him to hide from the production that he had contracted chickenpox a few days before filming began. For his part, Josh Brolin Y Kerry Green They were also debutantes. Sean Astin He hadn’t acted professionally either and at his casting he was so nervous that he forgot the lyrics and had to cut the test. However, Spielberg saw in him that candor that characterized Mikey, the protagonist of the story. As he confessed on some occasion, Astin was a bit nervous about this job, but the possibility of giving Kerri Green a kiss served as an incentive for him during a good part of the filming (while, between laughs, she answered that his enthusiasm was more that of kissing to Josh Brolin).

Josh Brolin had never acted before his role in The Goonies as Brandon Walsh

In the group of the relatively experienced, there were only three names. Ke Huy Quan was an acquaintance of Spielberg due to his participation as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doomwhile Martha Plimpton he had made a few television and film appearances. It was different in the case of Corey Feldmannthe small actor who played Boca and who had not only acted in gremlins Y Count on mebut also in more than a dozen television fictions.

Another name that did not have a vast experience was that of the American football player, John Matuszak, who underwent a five-hour make-up session every day to put himself in the shoes of the iconic Sloth. On the side of the villains, Anne Ramsey was Mama Fratelli, while Robert Dave Y Joe Pantoliano made up two brothers who in front of the camera had a relationship just as conflictive as the one that those actors maintained throughout the filming.

Make the goonies It was not easy and the production was racing against the clock to finish the construction of the immense sets. In order to help the boys bond as a group, Donner and Spielberg decided to shoot the story chronologically, which is highly unusual in planning a feature film. There was also a lot of rewriting of the script and, in several cases, the boys didn’t know until almost the last minute how their characters were going to evolve. It was five months of intense filming, but it brought the desired results to the screen. Although for Donner there were moments of great joy, as well as others that meant great headaches.

In an interview at the time, The director confessed: “What irritated me the most was the total lack of discipline, which at the same time was what gave everything so much authenticity, because they were not professionals. His performances were born from instinct and that was a beautiful thing. But that instinct prevented them from having the discipline of a professional actor, trained to know when to make a certain gesture. And that’s why no take came out the same as the previous one. The boys’ instincts worked, but I went crazy along the way.”

The production of the goonies it ran for five months and culminated in the stunning scene in which the group discovers One-Eyed Willy’s pirate galleon. Donner hid the construction of that boat from the boys, and their surprise on camera was totally spontaneous, since they had never been on that set before (Brolin’s reaction, who couldn’t help but exclaim: “Holy Shit!” , was logically left out of the film). Also with the goal of reinforcing an authentic performance by the youngsters, Donner and Spielberg summoned their relatives for the final scene, where the Goonies are reunited with their fathers, mothers, and siblings.

One of the questions surrounding the film has to do with Spielberg’s role not only in production, but also in directing. Although officially Donner was always listed as the director in charge, Sean Astin revealed that the creator of Indiana Jones had a notable participation during filming, to the point of considering him the co-director. And on many occasions, the director of Shark, who is famous for knowing how to work with children, took care of coordinating them in several scenes. Regarding that, Josh Brolin commented: “I remember approaching Spielberg, because for some strange reason, I wanted to climb the walls of a cave thinking that it was like ascending through my mother’s womb. His response was simply to say to me, “Why don’t you just act like it’s a cave?” Although he thought it would not happen to him, Donner ended up very fond of his little protagonists and, when the filming was over and the director went to rest at his house in Hawaii, all the boys organized a surprise party for him.

Without a doubt, the mystical Goonie, that bond of friendship that history celebrates so much, was the result of a joint effort between Spielberg, Donner and that undisciplined cast that achieved one of the most endearing Hollywood films of that time.

Anyone who has spent part of their childhood during the eighties, at some point rented the VHS of the goonies. It was an ideal title to pair with Labyrinth either The endless story, to see and review during a Saturday night. At the time of its release, the feature film was a commercial success and several tie-in products enjoyed equal popularity, from an ambitious music video for Cindy Lauper to a novelization of the story (which included a bonus chapter, revealing that Chunk’s family formally adopted Sloath).

In the city of Oregon, where the history was filmed, a mayor declared June 7 as Goonie Day (in homage to the date filming began), and the owners of the house that serves as Mickey’s home asked tourists to please stop ringing the doorbell to come in for photos.