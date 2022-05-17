The glamorous and daring look of Rihanna about to give birth | Lifestyle

Andrea Camarena

He did it again! The singer dazzled with her new maternity outfit.

Since Rihanna announced her pregnancy, in January 2022, has not ceased to surprise us with wonderful and extravagant prenatal looksthus demonstrating that style and motherhood are not at odds.

From chains hanging over the belly to crop tops with statement coats, Rihanna hasn’t been afraid to defy everything imposed at this stage and, with it, capture its essence in each look.

On May 8, the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ returned to give something to talk about after being caught arriving at a restaurant in Los Angeles, with a luxurious and risky outfit which consisted of a set of lilac silk or satin bra and panties, a crop top and a silver ‘net’ skirt with glitter on top, and a matching choker.

Then the look that caused a stir on social networks:

As you can see, Rihanna’s modern outfit could not miss her already emblematic stamp of leaving her bulging belly uncoveredand the huge coats with which he usually complements them, which this time is stuffed.

This time, Rihanna was not the one who shared the image, but fIt was her different fan clubs who published the photo of the singerwhich was captured by a paparazzi.

In addition to clothing, something that caught the attention of users was the large size of Rihanna’s belly, which sparked speculation about how little it would take for her to give birth, since The singer has not given details of when she expects the baby to be born..

However, Rihanna is expected to become a mom in June. For now, we can continue enjoying their innovative and avant-garde outfits that make us want to be pregnant just to recreate one, right?