The former major leaguer, Pedro Álvarez, graduated from Medicine

Former Major League Baseball player Pedro Álvarez had the honor of graduating from Medicine, Health and Society last Friday at Vanderbilt University in the United States.

The Baltimore Orioles, an organization where he saw action in 168 games, hitting 31 home runs, driving in 71 runs and scoring 65 runs with an offensive line of .238/.315/.479, congratulated the Dominican through their social networks.

A huge congratulations to former Oriole Pedro Alvarez for receiving his degree in Medicine, Health and Society from Vanderbilt University today! 🎓#birdland pic.twitter.com/Ox15TVGNZl — Baltimore Orioles (@losorioles) May 13, 2022

The Major League Baseball Players Association also congratulated the former player on his graduation, including players Josh Harrison, Ryan Flaherty, David Price and Andrew McCutchen.

“I think many players have problems when they finish playing,” Álvarez says in an article published by the MLBPA on its website. “They think baseball is the only thing you can do, or it’s the easiest thing to do because it’s what you know. For me, this was a kind of testament to my ability to do other things and apply myself.”

“I’ve been able to do a lot of things on the field of play,” Álvarez says. “Getting that title is pretty high on my list of achievements.”

Numbers in MLB

In his career he hit .236 with 162 home runs and 462 RBIs, played six seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team with which he debuted and stood out the most, and three with the Orioles.

9 years in MLB

In 2013 he was the leader in home runs in the National League

1 Silver Bat

1 All-Star Game

Currently

In February of this year Álvarez was added to the Milwaukee Brewers organization as Sports Operations Assistant.

With information from the MLBPA

Written by: Eleandro De Oleo

Twitter and Instagram: @Eleandrodeoleo

