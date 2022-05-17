The Fall Guy: Ryan Gosling protagonist of the film

Ryan Gosling will be the protagonist of the film The Fall Guy, based on the 1980s TV series entitled Professione Pericolo in Italy.

Ryan Gosling will be the protagonist of the feature film of the Universal Pictures titled The Fall Guy. It is a project that takes its cue from a TV series that came out in the eighties, and which in Italy was presented as a Perilous Profession. Filming will take place in Australia.

The show The Fall Guy featured a Hollywood stuntman who was played by Lee Majors. The series also featured another stuntman played by Howie Munson, and a female figure who saw Heather Thomas involved. The group found themselves having to solve police cases. The role of the character in the feature film Universal will then be occupied by the popular interpreter Ryan Gosling.

This is a project that will also be profitable for Australia itself, considering that the Government expects to have an economic revenue generated by The Fall Guy equal to 171 million dollars that will help the country, involving about 1000 professional workers.

Universal’s Jeff LaPlante said in The Fall Guy:

Following the production of Ticket to Paradise, which was made in Queensland, Universal is thrilled to return to work in Australia and New South Wales to produce The Fall Guy.

The project had already been started in 2013, and at the time Dwayne Johnson should have been the protagonist.



