The epic trolling that Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón did to Atlas players on social networks

The Guadalajara footballer appeared on social networks to minimize the title that the red and blacks have, so they immediately offended the ’26’ of the Flock.

The rivalry between Chivas and Atlas is one of the most passionate in all of Mexican soccer because it is the longest-running Clasico in the history of national football, so the protagonists usually live these commitments with high doses of emotions that sometimes come to light on social networks, just as ‘Chicote’ did when reminding him the red and blacks their sad reality.

Although it emerged from the basic forces of the red and black team, Cristian Calderón has shown on multiple occasions his love for the Flocksuch as after the annotation he got in the first duel of the Clásico Tapatío, where he kissed the rojiblanco shield despite the annoyance of the rojinegros.

However, heTempers flared on social media when Fox player Édgar Zaldívarmade a post on his Instagram account, where he wrote the phrase: “The only duty we have with history is to rewrite it and we are ready. Atte: The champions of Mexican soccer.”

The ‘Chicote’ brought out the rojiblanco pride despite the recent elimination and replied: “they are missing 10”, Alluding to the difference in championships between institutions, a comment that did not go unnoticed by ‘Gary’, who immediately ironized that Calderón has not yet been champion with El Rebaño: “How many have you, my vocalist of the band the Macaws of Tepic? According to you we would never be and we were before you.”

As if that were not enough, Jairo Torres, a former Atlas player, also responded to the Guadalajara player’s comment with greater overtones of offense: “This happens when you don’t have a basic education, my Édgar Zaldívar. Nor do they teach him to close the ortho”wrote the new soccer player of the Chicago Fire of the MLS.

