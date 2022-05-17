The decision that ruined ‘The 70’s Show’: the fans did not forgive the absence of Topher Grace | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Despite its success, there is a decision that ruined the course of the program and that caused a notable drop in its audience numbers: we tell you the details.
The Decision That Ruined ‘The ’70s Show’
‘That ’70s show’ is a series that was launched in 1998. Its plot revolved around a group of friends who met in a basement to listen and dance to disco music, sometimes they smoked marijuana and talked about what was happening in their lives .
By the time it came out, it was a hit with teenagers at the time. It starred Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Danny Masterson.
However, there came a time when fans did not start to like the direction the series was taking. On the website Reddit a user asked the following question: what specific scene of a television show made you stop watching it completely?
The most voted answer was the following: “The first episode of the new [última] season of That ’70s show where that guy replaced Erick…Never again”
Ultimately, fans agree that one specific moment changed everything. This is due to the fact that in the last season of ‘That ’70s show’ the main character of the series, Eric Forman, was eliminated.
It is known that this was due to the fact that the actor who played him, Topher Grace, was committed to other film projects, especially the third Spider-Man film, where he played the role of Eddie Brock Jr.
For his part, to justify his absence from the program, the writers decided that for the last season Eric Forman would go to Africa after winning a scholarship that would later facilitate his access to university.
However, it was not the only loss of the show, as Eric’s friend, Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), also stopped appearing in the last season. This is because the character had to frequently go to work in Chicago, where his daughter lived.
To compensate for the loss of both characters, the producers of the series decided to replace them with a new protagonist who mixed the best qualities of the two.
It was Randy Pearson (Josh Meyers), who apparently had Eric’s sense of humor and luck with the girls that Kelso had. However, the character was not well received by the public, who on Reddit confessed their distaste for him:
God, Randy was terrible because he tried to be witty and quirky, but the actor who played him had no comic timing or delivery and just looked horrible.
Little by little the audience of the program was decreasing due to these changes that were made. For Fox, this failure in the last season of the series that was one day one of its greatest successes meant that little by little they were seeing it as a sitcom waiting to be canceled.
Despite how little fans liked the eighth season, the producers tried to redeem their mistakes in the final episode, where they reunited the original cast for New Year’s Eve 1979. Notably, Randy’s presence was almost non-existent in this episode.