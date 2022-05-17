The classic boots worn by celebrities at the Louis Vuitton show

Louis Vuitton is one of the international firms that stands out for its experience in fashion and each new collection it presents is used by different actresses such as Sophie Turner, Chloe Grace Moretz or Emma Stone. This month, they presented in San Diego, the new season and this was the most repeated on the red carpet.

As we wrote in the title, the boots classic type were repeated in each look of the guests. We talk about some boots high-tops in Havana brown with a square toe, one of the most cloned shapes by different brands such as Balenciaga. These were the outfits that celebrities chose to combine with these boots.

emma roberts

Emma Roberts presented these boots with a shirt-coat style dress in the same colour. Photo: Instagram.

The young actress combined her boots brown with a short dress in the same color. The design was a shirt but wide style with a white collar, central buttons and horizontal lines on the sides in gray and light pink. In addition to her shoes, Emma opted for another color in her dark red clutch with logomania.

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor opted to combine her brown boots with muted colors. Photo: Instagram.

The star of the series “Bridgerton” also attended the last parade of Louis Vuitton betting on these famous boots browns. The actress combined them with a short dress with dropped, round sleeves, straight and a shirt collar with a vertical striped print in midnight blue, gray and ruby ​​red.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan was carried away by a poncho dress that was wonderful with the Louis Vuitton boots. Photo: Instagram.

One of the new Marvel superheroines is Gemma Chan and she was invited to the parade of Louis Vuittonwhere like her companions, she showed off with these classic boots browns. Gemma wore a black and white print poncho dress with asymmetrical hem along with a black and dark red clutch.

One more time, Louis Vuitton presented a collection where the true protagonists were these boots browns. Do you like them?