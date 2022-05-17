The Cannes Festival celebrates its 75th anniversary with a return to normality, among the great names of cinema and concern about the state of the world

CANNES.- Without a doubt, the round anniversary weighs heavily, but the value of the 75th edition of the film festival that begins here this Tuesday It appears connected first of all to the celebration of the dreamed return to normality after two uncertain years. Perhaps the most important meeting on the annual cinema calendar is celebrated without the parade of all the stars that its organizers and regulars will have dreamed of for the diamond wedding before the ghostly appearance of Covid-19, but it is enough with the splendor of history, with the powerful names appearing behind the films in competition and with a handful of names at the top of global film-related attention to believe that the diamond jubilee will surely leave La Croisette an indelible memory.

Last details and preparations amid almost summer weather in Cannes PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA – AFP

“A festival is a live show. The human dimension is the most important of all”. These are words that he pronounced before LA NACION last December, the head of the artistic festival, the hyperactive Thierry Fremaux, during his annual visit to Buenos Aires. This dimension translates into the expectation that the return of the sample to pre-pandemic life holds.

This year, unlike 2021, attendees will not have to undergo any testing and the use of the chinstrap will not be mandatory, in line with the relaxation of health controls that the French government has been applying. In fact, right now you only have to wear it when using public transport. As the mandatory health pass to participate in public meetings was also annulled in March, no one must present any proof of vaccination. Therefore, a crowd is expected (the most reasonable projections speak of 35,000 people between now and Saturday 28) ready to enjoy the cinema and the excellent weather that, in every way, Cannes promises for this time of year. There is a forecast of good weather, sun and almost summer temperatures in the afternoon for the entire festival.

Hollywood stars will also be present on the Croisette, where all protocols have already been released Petros Giannakouris – AP

There are proper names that are going to grab attention. The first (and most important) to arrive is Tom Cruise, that tomorrow will be the exclusive protagonist of the second day with the promise of a cinematographic arrival, a public appearance (“rendez-vous” the Festival calls it) of very high attendance and the gala screening of Top Gun: Maverick, film that arrives next week in Argentine cinemas. Cannes, the temple of auteur cinema, at the same time recognizes the worth of the big names in Hollywood (authors too, after all), and in this case the call to Cruise and a film that was ready when the pandemic broke out and postponed its release until now works as a manifesto about the importance of the great show and what it means to see it on a movie screen.

Cruise, by all indications, will zip through Cannes as fast as the jets his character pilots in this sequel to one of his early hits. From Cannes he will speed to London, where he is expected for another big celebration around Top Gun: Mavericka premiere sponsored by none other than the royal family, some of whose members, headed by Prince William, will go through the second red carpet in 48 hours for the actor and his film.

Thierry Frémaux (on the left) and Pierre Lescure, top authorities of the Cannes festival, during the presentation of the 2022 official competition last April. EMMANUEL DUNAND – AFP

Frémaux was explicit in recent months about it. By opening the doors to Top Gun: Maverick Already Elvisthe biopic of the King of Rock and Roll directed by Baz Luhrmann, which will have its world premiere here on Wednesday 25, the festival hopes to make its contribution to getting the public to start coming back to the movies. The loss of viewers is a global phenomenon that appears as one of the most worrying consequences of the pandemic for this industry.

The presence of Cruise, by Tom Hanks (one of the protagonists of Elvis) and other figures such as Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Javier Bardem, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, Mads Mikkelsen and the locals Agnes Jaoui, Jean Dujardin, Isabelle Adjani, and Marion Cotillard (there will be many more) is expected to win the enthusiastic convocation of the public. There will also be a lot of interest in this year’s lifetime achievement award for US actor Forest Wittaker. The same is expected of the long-awaited projections of classics from different eras, with free access, on a giant screen located on the beach. This year they will be seen among others in that modality The Godfather, The Truman Show, This Is Spinal Tap, ET the alien Y The last movie.

But as always happens in Cannes, the big star is the selection of films that will compete for the 2022 Palme d’Or with the verdict of a jury chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon. Part of this year’s official selection are the new productions by David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Futureperhaps the most anticipated of the entire list, with Mortensen and Stewart as protagonists), James Gray (Armageddon Time), the Dardenne brothers (Tori and Lokita), Park Chan-Wook (Decision To Leave), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness), Cristian Mungiu (MRI N) and Claire Denis (Stars at Moon), among other. B.The Ibero-American production is sore by its absence here once again.

Denis is one of the five directors who participate in the official competition. The other four are Charlotte Vandermeersch (Les Huit Montagnes, directed with Felix Van Groeningen); Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (Les Amandiers), Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up) and Eleanor Serraille (A Little Brother). A number never before reached in the history of Cannes, but which appears scarce in the current circumstances. “Last year the most important awards were won by women. There are no genre quotas at Cannes because the films we select are based solely on their merits,” Frémaux pointed out.

Tom Cruise will continue this Wednesday in Cannes with the Top Gun: Maverick presentation marathon ROBYN BECK – AFP

In his last visit to Buenos Aires, the Cannes strongman defined this moment in history as “very important and also very dangerous for the world of cinema.” The eyes of the world (and not only specialized critics) will be very attentive starting tomorrow to the echo that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine finds in Cannes, the inaugural act of a war whose epicenter is three hours by plane from Paris , as Frémaux recalled.

In this sense, Cannes promises not to make any political concessions, even if in this way the festival is seen taking an equidistant position that will inevitably be questioned. On the one hand, the festival opened the door to the official competition for the prestigious Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, with Tchaikovsky’s Wife, a film about the conflictive relationship between the famous musician and his wife. The director, at odds with the Russian authorities, will be able to travel to Cannes after a three-year veto imposed by the government for his departure from the country.

On the other, the festival has just added to its programming Mariupolis 2by the Lithuanian Mantas Kvedaravicius, a director who was captured and killed last April by Russian troops in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, one of the bloodiest scenes of the war. The director’s wife managed to rescue the material, later edited to be seen for the first time here as a posthumous work.

Cannes 2022 will start tonight with the screening, out of competition, of Coupez!by Michel Hazanavicius (The artist). It is a zombie movie whose original title (Eat Z) the director decided to change when he found out that this letter was painted on Russian tanks to differentiate them from the Ukrainian ones. “My film is joyous and I don’t want it to end up associated with war. By the way, I show with this simple gesture my support for the Ukrainian forces,” said Hazanavicius. The dream of a return to normality, glamor included, is going to intersect all the time here for ten days with concerns about the current state of the world. What doubt there is.