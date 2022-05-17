The beauty of auburn hair

2022, in terms of hair color, undoubtedly sees the triumph of the tones of copperwhich have returned to shine on the hair of celebrities and influencers, also thanks to the summer that allows the sun to reflectyes on the hair, enhancing the reflections. But be careful: it is not the classic red hair, but shades and coppery reflections that revive the hair, of whatever color it is.

As is known, the warm season often coincides with the tendency of wanting to change hair color, this is in fact the time of year when you dare to experiment new shades, to give a breath of freshness and novelty to your hair. There are those who will wait for the holidays to make your hair shine with splendid natural reflections given by the sun and the almost natural discoloration of the tips, and those who decide to rely on real dyes and colors to change their hair color.

Auburn hair for everyone, 2022 is her year

It is no coincidence that it is precisely at this time of the year that we have seen a new rebirth in terms of color copper: among the most famous exponents of this trend there are undoubtedly the actress Anna Taylor Joy (the famous Netflix chess queen, who in this period also showed up with very blonde hair), the model Gigi Hadid who has temporarily abandoned her angel blonde hair for a bright auburn, and actress Zendaya, who has enriched her dark and deep hair with a warmer shade, tending precisely to copper.

But there are not only them, other famous names join the list of stars who have given new life to the copper color, including actress Sophie Turner and model Kendall Jenner, who has also chosen auburn highlights for her hair. dark.

The secrets of the copper color, which everyone likes

What makes copper color suitable for all hair colors and any complexion? Its secret lies in its own hue, capable of adapting to virtually any skin tone. Specialists are convinced that there is a coppery red for every skin type, and the ability and skill of hair stylists in professional beauty salons lies in identifying the most suitable for each.

Auburn hair, how to choose the shade without making a mistake

In the choice of the coppery color, once again the subdued of the skin, which can be hot or cold, as well as the color of the complexion itself:

For more complexions clear and porcelain, the best shades are copper, gold and pink

and porcelain, the best shades are copper, gold and pink For more complexions dark, the choice is between cherry or burgundy shades

the choice is between cherry or burgundy shades For the typical olive complexion, you will have to choose copper that tends to darker red, almost purple, such as plum or wild berries.

As for the starting color, the more natural hair color will be clear, the more the reflections will be bright and alive. Conversely on more hair dark the red tone will certainly be less visible but bright enough.

Finally, the auburn tones in the hair certainly need some certainty frequency in hairdressing appointments, which can vary from four to six weeks, in order to avoid noticeable regrowth. At home, however, maintenance will consist in using glosses, nourishing masks and revitalizing solutions, to refresh the color week after week..