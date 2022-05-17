The audio of the exchange of insults between Amber Heard and Johny Depp: “damn spoiled brat” and “suck my p…”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp They had a stormy relationship, as reflected in the audio that the actor’s lawyer played this Tuesday at the trial session that they have been starring in for weeks, one of the most mediatic in memory.

In the recording, both Heard and Depp insult each other in the middle of a heated argument. “Suck my p…, suck my p…”Heard yells several times at her ex-partner. “You’re a fucking kid too, I wish I hadn’t bought any of the lies you’ve sold me,” she lamented.

The actor counters by calling “damn spoiled brat” to Heard, who calls Depp a “joke”. “Yes, I’m the joke of the industry, Amber. Your jealousy is so tragic,” Depp points out to end the discussion, before she asks him to leave the house once and for all.

It is not the first violent audio to be played at the trial. this same Monday, the actress admitted a physical assault on Johny Deppafter another controversial recording of a violent argument between the two, in which Heard can be heard admitting to hitting Depp during a heated confrontation.

“i was slapping you. I wasn’t punching you. Baby, you didn’t get punched,” Heard can be heard at one point in their conversation. “Don’t tell me what it feels like to get punched,” Depp replies of the incident, claiming he was punched with a closed hand.

Heard alleged that, during the course of the dispute, he locked himself in a room in the residence. The blows received by Depp allegedly occurred when preventing the entry of his ex-husband“I hit his arms and his body while he was trying to stop me from closing the door”Heard commented when questioned at the Fairfax trial in Virginia.

In addition, he stated that some of the punches Depp received were in self-defense: “When I talk about slapping him, I mean the disparity, the disparity between me and Johnny in our fights, the disparity of how he would proactively hit me and I would have to do it reactively.