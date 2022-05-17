The audio of the exchange of insults between Amber Heard and Johny Depp: “damn spoiled brat” and “suck my p…”

celebrities The lawyer reproduced in the trial the recording made by the actor

Amber Heard, testifying in front of Johny Depp in the trial
/AP

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker