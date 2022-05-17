The 4 keys and controversies that mark the start of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Related news

The Cannes Film Festival has already rolled out its iconic red carpet. Tonight, the screening of the zombie comedy final cut will officially open the 75th edition of an event that has already generated interest due to the imminent visit of Tom Cruise to present Top Gun: Maverick and the declaration of war between festival director Thierry Frémaux and the influential Deadline.

cannes is the most important film festival in the world and from today until May 27 it will be the place to look if you want to find new masterpieces to add to your list of pending accounts or discover the latest scandals and news that may arise from the Croisette.

No film has yet been screened at the French competition and we already have plenty of topics to talk about these days.

Frémaux against the press

Cannes would not be the same without controversy. After Netflix became the invisible protagonist of the contest for years, regardless of whether its films were at the festival or not, the relationship between the press and the management of Cannes has already caused rivers of ink to flow before it is even screened. the opening film, a remake from a hilarious Japanese movie called One Cut of the Dead.

It all started when Deadline, one of the most important entertainment titles in Hollywood, published an article in which he explained that he was not going to publish the second part of his interview with Thierry Frémaux, the highest authority in Cannes. The reason was the following: the director had wanted to take advantage of a historic pact between the festival’s press team and the accredited media that allows him to review the interviews and change some statements before publication.

Thierry Frémaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival.

Eph

The industry and the public reacted with a mixture of surprise and indignation at the news and, above all, at the revelation that these dynamics had existed for years. This year they were made public after the changes demanded from the festival’s press office were more controversial and numerous than usual.

According to Deadline, Cannes wanted to dramatically modify the words of its director in the face of controversial questions about Russia, the number of women directors or the possible return of “canceled” filmmakers to the festival such as Roman Polanski.

At the press conference prior to the start of the festival, Thierry Frémaux acknowledged some of Deadline’s accusations, but made it clear that “it is not a case of censorship” and that it is a common form of work in the neighboring country. “If I am doing an interview and the journalist agrees, and it is a French tradition to reread interviews, I will reread what I have said and if I want to change something, I will change it; I do not change the text of the journalist”, justified the head of Cannes.

“I have the right to control what I say and even change my mind, why not? I prefer to speak normally and then decide what I want to keep in the interview”, insists Frémaux. The controversy, knowing Cannes, has only just begun.

Spanish cinema exists

‘Tourment Sur Les Îl’, the new film by Albert Serra.



The selection committee of the French contest is not the greatest defender of contemporary Spanish cinema. Tokyo sounds map (Isabel Coixet, 2009) was the last representative of our industry in the official competition section of the most important film festival in the world.

That’s without counting the films by Pedro Almodóvar, of course, a member of the select group of filmmakers who are guaranteed an invitation to Cannes every time they release a film.

In the 75th edition, the drought in Spanish cinema is broken with the inclusion of Tourment Sur Les Ilesthe last work of the incorrigible Albert Serra. It was a matter of time before the author of The death of Louis XIV Y cavalry honor be part of the Cannes competition. With his previous film, I freedreceived the Special Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section in the same year that another cult Spanish director was also recognized who should follow in the footsteps of the Catalan sooner rather than later: Oliver Laxe.

Serra will not be alone. Rodrigo Sorogoyen debuts in the contest with the Spanish-French Ace Bestasalthough it will go out of competition in the Cannes Premieres section. Goya, the listening eyethe documentary of Jose Luis Lopez-Linareswill be seen at Cannes Classics, while Waterthe feature film debut of Elena Lopez Riera, will participate in the prestigious Directors’ Fortnight.

Along the way were filmmakers who were strong for this edition, such as Pilar Palomero and Jaime Rosales.

stars on the red carpet

Tom Cruise will present his latest film at Cannes.



Cannes is the world capital of auteur cinema. However, its iconic red carpet is as much an integral part of the festival as all those directors who have worked their asses off in their latest projects to arrive in time to compete for the Palme d’Or.

In other words, Cannes needs Hollywood, movie stars and glamor to play a more prominent role in the media. The only Spanish presence in this edition will be Rossy de Palma, president of the jury that awards the Golden Camera to the best debut in any of the festival’s sections.

This year there will be a lot of talk on the Croisette about names like Tom Cruise (he will present Top Gun: Maverick in Europe and will be the protagonist of a tribute at the festival for his contributions to the film industry), Elvis Presley (subject of the megalomaniac new film by Baz Luhrmann, the polarizing director of Moulin Rougestarring Tom Hanks and briefly unknown Austin Butler) and regulars like Marion Cotillard, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux.

2022 will be another year Hollywood will have a bigger role in Venice than in Cannes. This year the only representatives of North American cinema are James Gray (with Armageddon Timehis first foray into autofiction with stars like Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins), David Cronenberg (with Crimes of the Futurehis first film in eight years) and co-productions such as three thousand years of longingThe Stars at Noon and the series Irma Vepwhich will bring stars like Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn and Alicia Vikander to the red carpet.

old vices

The Dardennes are fixed in the winners of the Cannes Festival.



Defenders and detractors of Cannes agree on the same criticism: for years, the Croisette has become a kind of smoking club that is practically impossible to enter if you are not a VIP member.

Among the contenders for this year’s Palme d’Or, Ruben Östlund, Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Cristian Mongiu and the brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne already know what it’s like to win the award. Others like Jerzy Skolimowski, David Cronenberg, James Gray, Arnaud Depleschin and Park Chan-wook have participated in the competition four or more times.

Seniority is not the only obstacle to being part of the Cannes elect. The festival seems to have a preference for those films that have at least part of French production (it also happens with the Spanish representatives this year) or for directors who have passed through the parallel sections before. This is the case of Belgian Lukas Dhont (Close), the Swedish-Iranian Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider) and Léonor Serraille (A little frere), some of the directors making their debut this year in the contest.

It seems more and more difficult to receive an invitation, as Kelly Reichardt, one of the most important voices of the new American indie cinema, has verified until this edition. Getting into Cannes should be difficult, but how hard?

In 2018, women in the film industry denounced the situation of inequality for women.



Another old accusation against the festival is the low participation of directors in an Official Competition Section that It has only given the Palme d’Or to two women in 74 editions: Jane Campion (The piano1993) and Julia Ducourneau (Titan2021).

This year there are four filmmakers (Claire Denis, Valeria Bruni – Tedeschi, Léonor Serraille and Kelly Reichardt), although for the first time in the history of Cannes the Un Certain Regard section, currently reserved for new or inexperienced directors, is dominated by women .

Every time the press asks him about this topic (that is, every year), Frémaux insists that for him and his selection committee the gender of the filmmakers is not a factor to take into account when choosing the films .

The director of the festival alleges that the figure is good considering that a UNESCO study determined that only 7% of the directors of the planet were women, although what the executive seemed to ignore is that the statistic is already 10 years old.

