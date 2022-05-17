Taylor Swift wrote the theme song Carolina

written by Federica Marcucci





May 17, 2022



After directing the short film All To Well, Taylor Swift returns to the cinema with a new song that will be the theme of the film The Swamp Girl. The piece, entitled Carolinawill accompany this drama based on the novel by Delia Owens.

Produced by Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, The Swamp Girl is directed by Olivia Newman. The cast will see Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr. and David Strathairn.

Watch the movie trailer

The plot of the movie

From Delia Owens’ best-selling novel comes a gripping mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned child who grew up to adulthood in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina. For years, swamp girl rumors have haunted Barkley Cove, isolating her strong and savage Kya from her community. Attracted by two young people from the city, Kya opens up to a new and surprising world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately listed as the prime suspect. As the case develops, the verdict on what really happened becomes less and less clear, threatening to reveal the many secrets lurking within the swamp.

About the song

Apparently Taylor Swift loved the book it was based on very much The Swamp Girl. Hence his desire to write a song that would re-stress its atmospheres and themes: Carolina.

These are his words: