StarWars | Spider-Man: No Way Home director is working on a Stranger Things-type series

Among the Star Wars products that Lucasfilm has in the works is a series that had been previously leaked, but is now officially confirmed. It doesn’t have a definitive title yet, but his code name is Grammar Rodeo, a reference to the episode of The Simpsons in which Bart and his companions steal a car. Created by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, it will also feature screenwriter Chris Ford (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Both will develop a product described as a galactic version of the eighties movies to which Stranger Things pays homage.

Little or nothing is known about the argument, beyond that will take place after Return of the Jedi, after the fall of the Galactic Empire. It is the same historical period in which The Mandalorian and its two spin offThe Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

As reported Vanity Fair, it is a kind of galactic version of the classic eighties adventures of Amblin Entertainment, the producer of Steven Spielberg. We refer to films like ET or The Goonies. Lucasfilm is looking for four actors between the ages of 11 and 12 to star in the fiction.

The Return of the Jedi.

The Acolyte, when is it set?

Vanity Fair has also revealed new details of Star Wars: The Acolyte, the first series to take place during the High Republic. Leslye Headland, the showrunner, has reported that the story will take place about a hundred years before The Phantom Menace. Although it seems like a time of splendor, appearances are deceiving and hide hidden secrets. The scripts for this mystery thriller are already finished, but filming hasn’t started yet.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is the next series in the saga after The Book of Boba Fett. Its premiere? Next May 27 on Disney +. It will be followed by the third season of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Andor and season 2 of The Bad Shipment. None of them have a more specific date yet.

Source | Vanity Fair