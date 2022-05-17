Starbucks asks Mexican coffee shops not to use the Frappuccino brand

Yeshua Ordaz

Mexico City / 05.16.2022 19:25:30





Starbucks confirmed that yes is asking coffee shops in Mexico to stop using the name frappuccino in their menus and advertising because it is a brand they own, but they offer help in finding alternative names for their preparations.

“At Starbucks we have made significant investments to develop our brand and intellectual property over the last 50 years. We own a substantial amount of intellectual property, including our trademark frappuccino, and other rights in the Starbucks name and trademarks.”

The firm told MILLENNIUM that they have a legal obligation to protect their intellectual property from infringement in order to preserve their exclusive rights to it. “Starbucks will work with any store that uses the trademark frappuccino to help them select names that don’t break the law and match their own brand identities.”

This weekenda notification sent to a cafeteria circulated on social networks by a law firm that represents the Starbucks chain, where they are notified that they cannot market products under the Frappuccino name, since it is not a trademark.

In the notification sent by C&L Attorneys it can be read that in 1994 Starbucks registered the trademark frappuccino in United States and, since at least 2002, it has been used continuously in Mexico in relation to products such as coffee, tea, coffee-based beverages, among others, as well as in various services that include the marketing and advertising of this type of beverages.

“In such circumstances and by virtue of the support of the trademark registrations granted by the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) is that we can affirm that the use and exploitation of the Frappuccino brand in Mexico is exclusive to our client”, they describe in the letter they send to the coffee shops.

The document sent by the lawyers stated that using the Mark frappuccino can cause confusion to the consumed publicry cited as an example, the use of other denominations that proliferate without their use being authorized: frapuccino, frappucino, frapuccino, and frappuchino.

MPA

​