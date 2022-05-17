Star Wars: A new Star Wars series? Made by the director of Spider-Man? This is what we know

ANDhe trump geek of the month is the appearance of the characters of starwars on the cover of Vanity Fair which has officially become one of the sexiest covers ever of the magazine. But it also includes information of great interest to fans (as always, we read Vanity Fair not because of the photos, but because of the articles) and one of them mentions that there is a new Star Wars series in progress: “Grammar Roundup”.

Will there be a new Star Wars series after ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’?

There is not one, there are some. Among those that have already been confirmed, is the series of ‘Andor’where diego moon will reprise the role he masterfully played in ‘Rogue One’now in a prequel that will tell the story of Cassian AndorY ‘ahsoka’one of the fans’ favorite force users for being one of the most prepared jedis in the galaxy and Anakin Skywalker’s only apprentice.

But the series we’re talking about now is one that doesn’t have a name yet, and It is only mentioned in the studies under the code name “Grammar Rodeo”a reference to the Simpsons episode in which Bart and his friends pretend to go to a “Grammar Rodeo” (and his car is crushed by the sphere of wigs). What do we know about Grammatical Rodeo? Which will be directed by Jon Watts, the director of the Spider-Man trilogy within the MCU.

What will the Star Wars series directed by Jon Watts be about?

According to the report of Vanity Fairthis series would be located after the events of ‘Return of the Jedi’ (episode VI) during the “rebuilding after the fall of the Empire”, before the rise of the First Order. This would be a timeline similar to the one we find in ‘The Mandalorian’. This is the general line of the plot, because Watts has kept the rest very secretive.

It has also been mentioned that this series would be a “galactic version” from adventure movies steven spielberg of the 1980s, in the words of Watts (supposedly). According to the magazine, Watts is not only the creator of this series, but he will also be Executive producer next to the writer Chris Fordwho also worked with Watts on ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. Finally, according to the report, Disney would be targeting a much younger audience with this series, aimed at children around 11 and 12 years old.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is just around the corner and Star Wars fans can’t wait to find out what is it that Disney has prepared to tell between episodes III and IVand right before Rogue One. What do you think Jon Watts could be creating for this universe?