‘Spiderhead’ trailer with Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth in top form

Joseph Kosinski has been joined by two premieres for this 2022. Top Gun: Maverickafter multiple delays, will end up arriving in theaters on May 24 and, on the other hand, we will also have spider-head on Netflix starting June 17, a thriller with Chris Hemsworth Y Miles Teller as protagonists that has blown our minds. “In the near future, two young prisoners deal with their past in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments with emotion-altering drugs in prisoners,” reads the official synopsis of the film, which already has an official trailer:

Chris Hemsworthwho keeps a prosthetic penis in his house next to Thor’s hammer that he used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, get into the skin of that visionary which aims to experiment with the same human being through a substance he calls N-40. Patients receive that dose voluntarily and the effects are completely random. From wanting uncontrolled sex, to wanting to kill someone, going through fits of laughter or deep depression.

Miles Teller continues to prove that he is an excellent actor. Although we have seen it in recent projects such as the aforementioned sequel to top gunhere also points to having a remarkable space in which to show off your acting skills. Just for the appearance of these artists it is already worth sinking your teeth into this Netflix production, a platform that is currently not going through its best moment.

Netflix hangs by a thread and this year will add changes to its service

this same year the streaming giant’s cheapest subscription service should arrive, which will include advertising but allow you to enjoy its content without having to pay the high rate that it demands at the moment (it is the most expensive platform on the market). Disney+, for its part, also plans to launch a cheaper subscription service.