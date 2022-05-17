Spiderhead, a film starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, premieres its first official trailer

This 2022, Netflix hopes to take a big step with its exclusive releases. In addition to its long-awaited series, the platform promises great movies starring such important actors as Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Chris Hemsworth, among many others. One of its most relevant titles will be Spiderhead, a futuristic drama about convicts who agree to be part of an experiment to reduce their sentences, and that finally releases its first official trailer, confirming its release date for June this year. This project is expected to help the service get some of that attention that summer releases receive, the highest season for this type of film.

spider-head This is a project that has been in development for a long time. In 2021 Netflix confirmed that they were working on the film and that they expected to release it that same year, but in the end the plans changed and they had to move it to June 2022. The film is based on the story Escape from Spiderhead, written by George Saunders, which seeks to touch on issues such as inequality, the application of violence and dehumanization. This adaptation seems to be very close to the original text, where several prisoners agree to receive drugs that change their moods in order to be analyzed by an expert named Steve Abnesti, played in the film by Chris Hemsworth.

What begins as a selfish decision to reduce their respective sentences becomes much more complicated when these drugs and new technology cause the prisoners to develop feelings that they did not have before. The story focuses on Jeff (Miles Teller), who falls in love with another patient named Rachel (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), whom he seeks to rescue from these experiments that are carried out in the Spiderhead facility.

Check out the first trailer here:

