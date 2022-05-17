speak to phone numbers from Echo speakers with a voice command, here’s how they work

Alexa now allows you to make free calls in Mexico from Echo speakers. With a voice command, users of Echo devices will be able to call mobile and landline numbers, and the recipient will see the call on their phone from the sender’s number.

The new Alexa and Echo speaker feature coming to Mexico is different from Alexa-to-Alexa calls. Are calls to phone numbers from Echo speakers or the Alexa appand they pretend to be by phone since the Alexa app is linked to the user’s number, and that’s why the call is seen with their number, but in reality they are made through the internet, either Wi-Fi or mobile data, free and even to numbers in the United States and Canada, according to Amazon.

How to make free calls with Alexa in Mexico

Making free calls with Alexa in Mexico is very simple, you must follow these steps:

In the Alexa app, go to the section Communication (one)

Select the contact icon in the upper right corner (2)

Follow the instructions on the screen to link the mobile number with the account.





After making this link, it will only be necessary to ask Alexa, either in the app or on an Echo speaker, to call one of our contacts with the command “Alexa, call XXXXX” either “Alexa, dial XXXX-XXXX-XXX”. Again, it is important to emphasize that they are calls to phone numbers and not calls from Alexa to Alexa that have been available in our country for a long time.

It is important to take into account some considerations for calls to Alexa phone numbers in Mexico. First, and very important, our contacts do NOT need to have an Echo device or the Alexa app. When we make a call, the contacts will see our number as if it were a normal phone call.

Calls are free are not related to any operator but they are done through the internet, with our number linked to the Alexa app. In this way, the essential requirement is to have mobile internet, and this is what allows calls to be made even to numbers in the United States and Canada, according to Amazon.

Finally, free calls with Alexa on Echo devices are limited to 10 phone numbers, and users will be able to make up to 10 number exchanges, directly in the Alexa app. If the user exhausts the changes, he will keep the registered numbers and will have to wait 365 days to make a change again.





This is how calls to phone numbers work with Alexa

In Xataka Mexico we had the opportunity to test this new function of Amazon and Alexa in advance, and we were surprised by its performance. After linking my number, it was as simple as saying “Alexa, call Gonzalo Hernandez” and the call started almost immediately on my Echo Plus.

My partner Gonzalo confirmed that he received the call on his smartphone and with my number as sender. In general, the quality of the call was good, with the cons that my Echo device is a bit far away and at times hearing it or me being heard was a bit difficult, mostly because of the position of the device. I did this first test with my smartphone in airplane mode, just to confirm that it is not linked to operator issues.

In a second test, I made a call to my partner Martin Pacheco from the Alexa app on another smartphone. It didn’t work at first because Martin has Echo devices, so an Alexa-to-Alexa call was made automatically. By correcting the command to “Alexa, call by phone a Martín Pacheco”, then a call was made to the telephone number. This detail is important to adjust the command when necessary.

On this second try, the call was considerably better quality than the first, mostly because it was from the Alexa app with the smartphone in front of me, so the audio was much better.

Finally, it is worth noting that calls to phone numbers are exclusive from Echo devices and the Alexa app, since I tried from a Sonos Beam Gen 2 bar, but it did not work, so even though a smart speaker integrates the assistant of Amazon voice will not work. The only detail of free calls from Alexa that we could not verify was the possibility of calling mobile or landline numbers abroad.