Sofía Vergara: this is the interior of her 26 million dollar mansion

The property was built in the nineties and has been remodeled by its previous owners | Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sofia Vergara is one of the most sought-after Colombian actresses in the United States, as her name has been part of successful productions such as modern family, hot pursuit Y America’s Got Talenta contest for which he is currently a jury.

The 49-year-old from Barranquilla has also been the image of well-known brands for which she has done advertising campaigns and has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, being the second Colombian to achieve it, behind Shakira.

Besides, in 2020 she became the highest paid actress in the world and, by 2014, Forbes magazine included her in its list of the 100 most powerful women on the planet.

All this work has not only given Vergara a lot of recognition among the international public, but has also given her the opportunity to amass an enviable fortune, which she shares and enjoys with her husband, the American actor Joe Manganiello, with whom bought a mansion in Los Angeles.

According to the Fridman Group, a US real estate company that specializes in luxury properties, the opulent residence is located behind the ultra-exclusive gates of Beverly Park North.

As for the extension of the mansion, it was detailed that it has more than 1.8 acres and offers approximately 17,000 square feet of living space.

“Artisan-quality finishes are highlighted by 30-foot high ceilings, hand-painted murals, and Italian stone floors. The palatial master bedroom offers spa-inspired double baths and two boutique walk-in closets. Six additional bedrooms with bathrooms complete the main house. The guest residence is magnificent with a formal living room, kitchen and large bedrooms”,

Sofia Vergara’s home also has an elevator that leads to a spacious games room, a 12-seat theater, and a world-class gym with a dry sauna, steam shower, and spa area. While the private park-like grounds feature rolling lawns, a large pool, spa and cabana

“The heart of the home is a luxurious chef’s kitchen with onyx countertops, a grand breakfast room and a jewel-like La Cornue stove. A true oasis in one of the most prestigious enclaves of Beverly Hills”, added the Fridman group in a publication, through which they showed on video how the property looks inside.

As for the price, Fuchsia magazine confirmed that it is 26 million dollars, which at today’s exchange rate represents more than 105,395 million Colombian pesos.

See here what Sofia Vergara’s mansion looks like inside:

It should be remembered that Sofía Vergara has waged a dense fight for more than 10 years against thyroid cancer, whose survival story she recounted during the Stand Up To Canceran event of Saturday night Live to collect funds for the fight against this disease.

“I was lucky to have detected it early and to have the support of my doctors and, most importantly, my family (…) I think that when you go through an experience like that your priorities change. You realize what is important to you,” said the Colombian at the event, where other stars such as Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner participated.

