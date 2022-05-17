Social media users praise Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez during libel trial

Ads

The ongoing libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has left social media and the world in suspense. Some believe that Depp is the real victim, while others are with Amber. And as the trial continues with Amber being questioned by one of Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez, many social media users are cheering on the strong-willed lawyer.

Many believe that Camille’s cross could play in Depp’s favor. Thanks to Camille’s tough nature during cross-examination, the lawyer has now become a trending topic on social media.

So who is Camille Vasquez? Here’s everything we know about the lawyer.

Camille Vasquez is a member of the international law firm Brown Rudnick.

On Brown Rudnick’s website, Camille’s bio reveals that the attorney has a fairly broad track record. The Orange County-based attorney currently focuses on “plaintiff-side defamation lawsuits”, as well as having “additional experience in contract litigation, commercial wrongdoing and work-related complaints.”

The biography notes that he is “adept at formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients” and has “extensive experience in the parallel management of reputation management and crisis communication problems arising from these commitments.”

Camille Vasquez is a beast 😂 she’s fine in my opinion, I can’t turn off the cross-examination!

– Mad.NrT (@Mad_NrT) May 17, 2022

Before joining Brown Rudnick’s team, Camille, who graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006 and then from Southwestern Law School in 2010, worked as an attorney for a national firm in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Best Lawyers named Camille as one of the companies to watch for trade disputes in 2021, 2021-2022.

So, it’s safe to say that Johnny is in very good hands.

Ladies, gentlemen and everyone else, just because Camille is friendly and doing a great job of defending Johnny doesn’t mean a romance is brewing.

@jfjohnnydepp_

Me encantan 🥰❤️ #johnnydepp #justiceforjohnnydepp #johnny #depp #fyp

Since the trial has been underway, fan accounts on TikTok and other platforms have highlighted the interactions between Camille and Johnny, especially the moments when the two touch and share smiles and laughter.

However, two attractive people can work together without having romantic feelings for each other. And insiders are revealing just that.

According to TMZ, sources close to the lawyer said there is nothing to be done between Camille and Johnny. Indeed, all signs indicate that the rumors are simply “fan fiction” made up by social media, according to the outlet.

her smile 😍❤️ #camillevasquez #johnnydepp #amberheard #trial #fyp #fyp シ

♬ Great for Summer – Sped Up (Nightcore) – Demi Lovato and Speed ​​Radio

Plus, the outlet shares that Camille isn’t even on the dating market. Right! The seasoned lawyer is said to be dating a British gentleman who works in the real estate sector. The couple have reportedly been an object for several months.

That said, let’s keep the focus on the libel trial and not on Depp’s love life.

