Simple makeup: What eyebrow design should you wear at 40 to look young and lift droopy eyelids?

At Panorama we know that eyebrows are one of the most important elements if make-up we talked, that’s why we present you a beauty trick to select the design that best suits your face, so take note of this beatuy secret that will help you look young and lift droopy eyelids in record time.

Did you know that the eyebrows are the eye frame? This trait is one of the most important to have a youthful appearance, therefore we recommend you define it according to what suits you. Remember that the little changes can make important differences.

What eyebrow design should you choose to lift droopy eyelids?

This style the arc is not defined at the bottom is usually structured and gives an appearance of strength. It is perfect for trimming the face, so we suggest that the oval faces use this design in a natural way, that is, only remove the excess hair that is on the ends.

Shakira wears straight eyebrows. Photo: Facebook/ Shakira

These eyebrows are perfect for look up thanks to the delicate curve at the bottom, they are also ideal for soften the features deeper. We suggest you use them well made up in the style of Ludwika Palette to bring light to your eyes.

Ludwika Paleta wears arched eyebrows. Photo: IG/ @ludwika_paleta

Who said that the thin eyebrows were they a thing of the past? Although for some months the abundant style has gained ground, Natalie Portman reminds us that this element provides a vibrates very delicate and youthful to the face.