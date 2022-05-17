Shawn Mendes is green, but coming out is sought

There sustainability took first place among the values ​​shared by Shawn Mendes: the singer-songwriter, in fact, has made it a central theme of all his projects from 2022 onwards, from trendy music.

Shawn Mendes, from his Wonder Tour 2022 to his new project exclusively with Tommy Hilfigera fashion brand of which he has become an ambassador, wants to leave a positive imprint and demonstrate how in all areas things can be done in a more sustainable.

While the Canadian artist strives in all his activities to be an example of value for the new generations, the specter ofinvasion of his privacy is still present. On Twitter and other social platforms, among the most searched trends there are those related to allegedly coming out of Shawn Mendes (a recent fake news), to rumors about his being gay and its private “leaked” materials, ie disseminated without online consent.

Shawn Mendes Wonder Tour 2022, a new sustainable experience

Shawn Mendes puts sustainability first. The artist in fact wanted his Wonder Tour 2022which starts from the United States in June 2022 and will stop in Europe in 2023 starting from Bologna (30 May 2023) and Milan (1 June 2023), was a real revolution in terms of sustainability for music tours.

The Wonder Tour by Shawn Mendes it was in fact designed to have as many green solutions as possible from micro to macro, thus reducing the carbon footprint by 50 percent compared to the previous tour.

The plan of the team of Shawn Mendes is to limit CO2 emissions as much as possible to get to have a tour ad positive environmental impact. Efforts in terms of sustainability will cover all areas: from the green production of merchandising, to the limited use of energy for shows and catering provided by local companies, as well as overnight stays in green hotels that fight theenvironmental impact.

Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger collaborate for more sustainable fashion

Not just music, but also fashion. Shawn Mendes And Tommy Hilfiger in fact, they have started a partnership in the name of environmental awareness. The songwriter is the new celebrity endorsement of the brand for the campaign Classic Reborn of summer 2022, made with more sustainable materials.

Shawn Mendeswhich he was already wearing Tommy Hilfiger during the Met Gala 2022, during the Wonder Tour she will bring brand looks that follow higher standards environmental sensitivity. Furthermore, in 2023 Shawn Mendes will sign a capsule collection with the brand, which will be the result of new forms of design and circular production.

Regarding the collaboration, Shawn Mendes he said: “Each of us has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve. Re-imagining this work can also have a positive effect on the fashion industry ”.

Fake news about Shawn Mendes’ coming out is still circulating online

Unfortunately, the insistence on social media regarding the private life of Shawn Mendes has not yet ceased: after fake news on his alleged coming out It is on declare himself gay last April 2022 after the breakup with Camila Cabello, the gossip is still online.

Search terms related to Shawn Mendes on Twitter and other social platforms, they have among the most clicked trends those related to yours coming out (just a fake news), being gay and his private “leaked” materials, or personal contents that circulate online without the artist’s consent.

The singer-songwriter, after the break with Camila Cabellohe showed up on his own even a few weeks ago at the Met Gala 2022. For years now, the media attention onorientation by Shawn Mendes it is insistent and quite exhausting: he himself has called the issue really “frustrating”, as reported by NBC.

Shawn Mendeswho stated that with the ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello they’ll be friends forever, he talked about the recent breakup in the song When You’re Gonein which he tells that he was never as happy as he was with her, and that the writing of the piece was really cathartic to be able to overcome the end of their love.

Listen to the exclusive interview by Camila Cabello for Radio DEEJAY to Say Waaad ?! on the occasion of the release of the latest album Familia: