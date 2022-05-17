Shakira crushes Jimmy Fallon in TikTok Challenge

“Hips don’t lie!” by Shakira On Monday, May 16, Shakira appeared Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon. The singer and night host competed in a hilarious dance challenge on TikTok. Though Fallon held up, Shakira was the clear winner. Later, she talked about her new song about hers and the reality contest series.

Shakira beats Jimmy Fallon in a TikTok dance challenge

Shakira appeared on Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new gig as a judge on the reality show dancing alone.

Fallon challenged Shakira to a “See It Once” TikTok dance battle. Shakira said, “I’ve learned something, never underestimate your enemies, so I know I have to be careful here.”

They were only allowed to watch a TikTok video once and then had to recreate the dance. After Shakira pleaded, the show gave way and she let them watch the clip again. Fallon attempted the first TikTok dance with modest success.

After Fallon’s attempt, she said, “I’m very impressed with you. It wasn’t bad at all ”.

The second video that the two had the task of recreating was choreographed by Shakira. It goes without saying that Shakira won the TikTok dance challenge.

Shakira’s new song “Te Felicito” is now available

Once seated for an interview, Shakira discussed her new single, “Te Felicito”. She pointed out that her priorities are on family these days, so she is very deliberate about what she decides to do.

“I don’t turn off music too often,” said Shakira. “It is a priority for me to dedicate time to my children. But when I do, I concentrate ”. Shakira later shared that it took three months to develop the music video.

Shakira’s two sons contributed to the design of the music video. After playing the song for her children, son Sasha said, “Mom, I can imagine you dancing with a robot.” While his son Milan shared an idea of ​​green fire.

“I think children are extremely creative, all of them.” When she was asked if she would like her children to follow in her footsteps, she replied, “I wish they had music in their lives, because music gives them so much, she is a good companion, you know . In life. It is a good refuge ».

Shakira’s dance experience will be shown in “Dancing With Myself”

This summer, fans can watch Shakira on NBC’s new show, dancing alone. Inspired by viral dance routines like those found on TikTok, contestants will compete for a cash prize.

Shakira joins Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy as judges. Camille Kostek will host. According to NBC, “Shakira, Liza, Nick and Camille will perform the new dance challenges created specifically for the show, which the contestants will face. They will also recruit the talents of guest celebrities who will present their own challenges “.

Contestants will have limited time to learn the dance and perform it live for the judges. Eventually, the studio audience will vote for a winner, receiving a cash prize.

dancing alone premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10pm ET / PT.

