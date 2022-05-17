Seth Rollins gets mad at Booker T for a comment on WWE Raw Talk

WWE has been at the center of controversy in recent hours due to the controversy generated with Sasha Banks and Naomi, and their alleged departure from the venue where Monday Night Raw was held. However, it has not been the only thing that has gone ‘out of the script’.

Once the show was over, a new episode of RawTalk live, where Booker T was one of the guests to give his opinion about the show. When asked by Scott Stanford about the fight between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, Booker T noted that the difference between the two is that Cody Rhodes is a star that has been built from the ground up, while Seth Rollins is someone who “was made from the top”.

this comment It did not sit well with Seth Rollinswho saw the clip on social networks and decided to respond, remembering that he was also a fighter who made himself from the bottom.

“This story is false. I started wrestling at 18 in the back rooms of bars, in barns, in UAW saloons, in the odd parking lot. I lost money. I broke my bones. I drove countless hours just to build a name that was erased the moment I walked through the WWE door.”

It is unknown if Booker T’s comment and Seth Rollins’ response is under a script, but everything indicates that both comments were spontaneous. Many fans took it that way and created a huge debate on Twitter after what happened.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Hell in a Cell and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.