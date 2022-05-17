Selena Gomez’s collaboration with our place is our new obsession

Ads

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This latest collaboration from Our Place feels like a real closing moment! After the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 and the blockade of the country, tons of people started cooking more often than usual, including Selena Gomez. She shared her culinary journey of hers on the hit show Selena + Chef, which premiered on HBO Max in 2020. And now she has partnered with Our Place to create her collection of hers!

Her line has all the classic Our Place products we know and love in two gorgeous new shades. The first is Rosa, which is a vibrant and rich berry shade that will look in any kitchen. And the second is Azul, which is a bright electric blue that is simply stunning. You can’t go wrong with either one and we’ve selected some of our favorite pieces from the collection that you can purchase for a limited time below!

Their best-selling pan

Always Pan in our place

The pan that does it all! This single piece of cookware can hold more than eight different separate pieces in one package. It’s the perfect pan to invest in if you want to save closet space or live in a smaller apartment!

Watch it!

Always get the overview for $ 145 from our place!

This multifunctional pot

Perfect pot in our place

This is the pot version of Always Pan – it does the same number of jobs as its counterpart. If you make a lot of soups or more substantial meals, invest in this one!

Watch it!

Get the perfect dish for $ 165 from our place!

These simple glasses

Glasses at our house

These stackable glasses have an elegant shape that works for different drinks or even dessert! Simplicity provides a timeless look that feels fresh and modern at the same time.

Watch it!

Get the glass set for $ 50 from Our Place!

This knife set

Trio of knives in our place

This set provides a large, versatile knife that you can use for slicing and dicing, a serrated knife for cutting softer items like bread, and a smaller option for better accuracy!

Watch it!

Get the Knife Trio Set (originally $ 170) on sale for $ 145 from Our Place!

These rustic dishes

Main dishes Our place

These plates stack beautifully so you have more closet space and less clutter! Raised edges prevent spilling, which means less potential clutter. They are also hand painted which makes us feel like they are more special than your average dish!

Watch it!

Get the main course set for $ 50 from Our Place!

Read the article

Not what you are looking for? Discover all the pots available from Our Place here!

Haven’t found what you are looking for yet? Check out these related product articles below:

11 of the best primers for perfect makeup on dry skin The best shower gel for acne: our 8 favorite picks The 10 best keto supplements to kickstart your keto diet

Discover our other choices and offers here!

This post was brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services that our readers may find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings, and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. The selection of products and services, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by Us Weekly or any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team can receive products from manufacturers for free to test. Additionally, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not determine our decision as to whether a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently of the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at [email protected] Happy shopping!

Ads