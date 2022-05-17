Selena Gomez will be Cara Delevingne’s girlfriend in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The American singer with Latin roots Selena Gomez, and the supermodel Cara Delevingne will be girlfriends in the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’, which translates into Spanish ‘Only murders in the building’.

The story starring Selena, Steve Martin and Martin Short, which tells how a group of neighbors fond of crimethey try to solve a murder that happened in one of the Upper West Side apartments.

These characters pool their knowledge of crime, to find out what happened to this mystery, thus finding secrets who were hiding in the building.

To everyone’s surprise, in this second installment the famous model Cara Delevingne is integrated giving life to Alicethe owner of an art gallery, who will help Mabel, a character played by Selena Gomez, to discover a part of herself that she was completely unaware of.

For now, very little information is known about this new love story.because so far neither of the two celebrities has given more details about what will happen to their roles in this continuation.

The person in charge of announcing the news of what will be seen in the next season was one of the creators of the series, John Hoffmanwho pointed out that the singer and the model could star in a romance throughout this new season, which would begin to be broadcast on June 28 on the Hulu platform.

Besides, highlighted how great it is that Selena and Cara know each other and are such friendsas this made it easy to capture that spark and chemistry between the characters.

“There will be a lot of spark in every way, to the point that we will realize that someone completely opened the world of the other person. Mabel will begin to become familiar with a part of herself that she was not paying attention to, ”Hoffman said in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, implying that in this installment the public will be able to meet Mabel in a new facet.

Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, Michael Rapapor also join the cast, but without a doubt the most anticipated addition by fans of the series and Selena is that of Cara.

It should be remembered that the actresses have been friends for years, and even share the same tattoo, which is a rose in touches of watercolor. We are sure that their friendship will make us love seeing them together on screen, enjoying the story of Alice and Mabel.