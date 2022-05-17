Selena Gomez and Lizzo confirm that they want to collaborate together | Music

Lizzo is a couple of months away from releasing his new album and in the meantime he is having success with his latest song, About Damn Time, with a very dance style with which she becomes a true diva fleeing from a support group called “Stressed & Sexy”. A theme that is accompanied by a choreography with which dozens of videos have been made on TikTok.

Selena Gomez has also wanted to join About Damn Time and he has imitated the dance in a very funny way, since he makes a mistake in one of the steps. Lizzo has seen the video on TikTok and has made a duet to watch the video and laugh with Selena Gomez for that mistake in the choreography.

The most striking thing has been the comment made by the interpreter of good as hell in the description: Collab? This request has not been ignored by Selena Gomez and immediately has commented yes in an effusive way. Will we soon have a collaboration between both artists?

While we wait for this long-awaited union to come true, Lizzo is preparing to release her next album, Special. A job in which she has been involved for three years and which she is very excited about. It is an album that deals with love, but not about one in particular but of any kind.

From Selena Gomez, however, there is no news about future songs, although there are hopes of hearing something soon and who knows if with Lizzo. In recent months she has been very involved in acts related to mental health. She has a project called Wonderminda platform that wants to provide psychological support through information and provide tools for all those who access it.

Within Wondermindthere is also a podcast in which Selena Gomez deals with this topic and interviews different people, including her friend Camila Cabello with whom she spoke at length about mental health and how public visibility affects them.