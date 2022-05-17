Scientology, a stain on Tom Cruise’s career

Many Hollywood celebrities practice different religions, some of them somewhat controversial, as in the case of Tom Cruise, who is a very active member of the scientologyreligion that means “knowing about knowing, or the science of knowing”, according to the words of its developer: Ron Hubbard, who opted to build this way of thinking in 1954 in the United States.

Cruise’s arrival at this organization took place in the 90s, as Ron Miscavige told in his memoirs. Ron was the father of the current president of this church, David Miscagive. In his book “Ruthless”, the late former member said that David and the actor started a strong friendship in the 90s, and that David began to give him everything the actor wanted. David began his own journey in the organization as a photographer and messenger commodore to founder Ron Hubbard, until he rose to the position of president when Hubbard retired in the 1980s.

According to Ron, his son’s goal was to have a worldwide reference for said organization, and he achieved it, because in 2004, Tom Cruise and David were the masters of ceremonies for the opening of the center of scientology from Madrid.

According to the newspaper “El País”, in that year, the organization had 17 thousand followers in Spain. During his speech, recorded by this same medium, the actor shared how Scientology had helped him.

“He helped me find peace”, too He commented that his triumph, not only personal but professional, was “the result of being scientologist and have tools. Other Hollywood figures such as John Travolta are followers of this religion, as was his wife Kelly Preston.

The truth is that on a personal level, his religion has caused him problems with his partners. The actor married Nicole Kidman in 1990 and they separated eleven years later, with two children in between, which the couple adopted. One of the reasons that he has always revolved around that separation that he argued “irreconcilable differences”, is in Tom’s religion.

Problems

One of the strongest detractors of Scientology is the actress and former member of the same religion, Leah Reminiwho published a book entitled “troublemaker: surviving Hollywood and Scientology”, where he exposes different situations of abuse by the church and its main exponents, including Tom Cruise.

Leah has also done the television series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”, with which she has won awards such as the Emmy.

During the years she was a part of the church, Leah said she was pressured by Cruise at different times, one when he asked her to stop a negative documentary about the church from airing on CBS, where she was doing a series. The church has denied all of Leah’s statements, as well as her documentaries regarding the church, saying they are false.

The crisis with Katie Holmes

In 2006, Tom Cruise married Katie Holmes, but she filed for divorce in 2012, also asking for full custody of Suri, their daughter. when they parted, Katy would have abandoned that religion and many of the theories point to the father’s desire to convert his daughter to these beliefs as the cause of the divorce, as well as his obsession with the scientology.

In an interview with “The New York Post”, Leah Remini said about it: “Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person, an enemy, and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he cannot be connected to Suri” , but added that the actor’s plan would be to attract his daughter to said world when she was an adult, something that remains to be seen.

