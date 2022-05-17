Ryan Gosling to Star in and Produce Duke Johnson’s ‘The Actor’

Ryan Gosling has pledged not only to star in, but to produce, Duke Johnson’s new film ‘The Actor.’ The script is in the hands of Stephen Cooney, based on the work of Donald E. Westlake, ”Memory’.

Gosling will produce alongside Waypoint Entertainment’s Ken Kao, while Johnson will work alongside his Innerlight Films partner Abigail Spencer, and Paul Young will also join the project from the Make Good Banner side.

‘El actor’

For his part, the ‘First Man’ actor will play New York actor Paul Cole, who is presumed dead after being beaten in the 1950s in Ohio. The beating left him with memory loss and stranded in a mysterious little town, struggling to get back to his house and reclaim his life and identity.

‘The Actor’ takes us on a relatable journey: finding a home, finding love and finding ourselves. Without a doubt, we think that Gosling is a great choice for the role, especially since he is currently preparing for another drama, along with Chris Evan, in ‘The Gray Man’.

This marks yet another tie between Gosling and Kao, as they have previously worked on Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel, MGM’s ‘Project Hail Mary’, and Leigh Whannell’s ‘Wolfman’ for Universal.

Johnson is best known for co-directing, along with Charlie Kaufman, the animated film ‘Anomalisa’, which received an Oscar nomination. So far, it is unknown if ‘The Actor’ will be a streaming production or if it will hit theaters, but we admit that the proposal has us quite intrigued.

No further information has been released on its filming or premiere date, but we speculate that production will arrive next year.

