Ryan Gosling in the new action inspired by the iconic 80s series

While there are rumors of a franchise of The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, the new action of the Russo brothers coming out on Netflix, in this hour a report that sees involved the star of La La Land and Drive in The Fall Guyfilm adaptation of the 1980s series of the same name.

In case you don’t know the old series, we briefly point out that the plot revolves around a Hollywood stunt man, who rounds up the night by being a bounty hunter. For about ten years, there has been talk of a film adaptation. In particular, Martin Cambell, director of Casino Royale and Memory, a new thriller starring Liam Neeson. In the following years, there was also a rumor that he wanted Dwayne Johnson to star in the film. However, subsequently, these rumors were not confirmed in the facts and the project has since remained without a director and the production had ended in a state of limbo.

However, in the last few hours we have returned to talk about The Fall Guy thanks to a detailed report of Australian origin. In particular, according to these rumors, Ryan Gosling will be the protagonist of the film and will travel to Sydney in the future to shoot the film. Indeed, it has also emerged from official announcements and statements that Universal Pictures and the federal government of New South Wales have agreed to shoot the film in Sydney.

In particular, we read that the government will invest $ 30 million in the production of the film. Additionally, Federal Minister Paul Fletcher said The Fall Guy production will hire more than a thousand Australians cast and crew, as well as around three thousand extras for the film. Therefore, for Fletcher this project represents an opportunity to show the beauty of Sidney e the production capacities of the Australian studios.

Finally, we report that at the moment there is no official news on the director of the film, even if previously gods had spread rumor that they saw The Fall Guy directed by David Leitchcurrently working with Brad Pitt in the promotion of Bullet Train, due out this August.