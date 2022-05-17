Robert Downey Jr. Wants Johnny Depp in Sherlock Holmes 3: 4 Reasons It Won’t Happen

Johnny Depp is mired in an ugly libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor claims Heard’s legal battle and abuse allegations cost him a multi-million dollar payday for pirates of the caribbean 6. The rumor is that his old friend Robert Downey Jr. wants to lend a hand by getting Depp to co-star with him in sherlock holmes 3. The thought of one friend helping another in need is heartwarming, but there are four reasons Downey and Depp co-star. Sherlock Holmes 3 will never happen.

1. Warner Bros. has already cut Johnny Depp from a franchise.

Warner Bros. controls the rights to the Sherlock Holmes films. The same goes for the Harry Potter cleave fantastic beasts Films.

Depp played the title character in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald in 2018, but did not return for the recent Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. Warner Bros. asked Depp to give up the role and he agreed.

Depp’s legal troubles likely led to Warner cutting Depp from a pivotal franchise. It stands to reason that they won’t be too quick to add it to another blockbuster series. That’s strike one against Depp in the Sherlock Holmes rumor.

sherlock holmes 3 has an IMDb page listing series regulars Downey, Jude Law, Eddie Marsan, and Jarred Harris as stars. The page lists Dexter Fletcher as director, but other information is scant. There is no release year listed, let alone a specific date. No secondary actors. Just a skeleton crew.

Downey’s Marvel Cinematic Universe obligations prevented production from starting in 2016, according to IMDb. A December 2021 release never happened due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Time and inertia have left the third film in the series in place for years.

In short, the third movie is just a figment of the imagination at this point. Another hit for Depp to join sherlock holmes 3.

3. Robert Downey Can’t Just Add Depp To ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ Because He Wants To

Downey wants to take care of his friend, which is a generous move. The Iron Man The star has a lot of influence in Hollywood, but he can’t add Depp to the cast just because he wants to.

As we mentioned, Warner Bros. is unlikely to add Depp to the holmes franchise after taking it away fantastic beasts. Also, Downey is not the director or producer of the film. He can advocate all he wants, but at the end of the day, he has little say in casting decisions.

Downey could try a power play and threaten to walk away from sherlock holmes 3, but that would ultimately backfire. Warner Bros. could then replace Downey or scrap the project. In any case, a strike would sabotage any chance of Depp joining the cast.

4. Depp wouldn’t necessarily have an open schedule to film ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’

Depp potentially lost a big pirates 6 payday due to Heard’s abuse allegations, which only exacerbated his financial problems. He lost much of his film fortune in part due to mismanagement of his financial team. Depp also spent heavily on wine, houses, a French village, a private island, and a yacht that he sold to JK Rowling.

If Depp’s financial situation is as bad as it seems, he won’t be able to refuse work once the trial is over. If that’s the case, and he’s more liberal in the roles he takes on, his schedule could fill up quickly. And if he’s too busy with other obligations, he just won’t get a chance to accept a role in sherlock holmes 3.

Between Warner Bros.’s opinion of Depp, the stalled production, Downey’s lack of input on the casting, and the outcome of his trial, Depp in sherlock holmes 3 it’s almost guaranteed not to happen.

