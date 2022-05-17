Robbie Savage cleverly captions Cristiano Ronaldo’s chat with son at Man Utd training

Ads

Robbie Savage perfectly captioned the footage of his son talking to Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United training.

The former midfielder-turned-commentator and expert on BT Sport Savage has never reached the heights of representing Man United’s first team, often plying his trade in the mid-table and in league clubs. And his son Charlie could surpass the Welshman’s career in the Red Devils after making his Champions League debut earlier this season.

In a clip posted on Twitter, the 19-year-old appeared to be getting advice from United icon Ronaldo. And Savage saw the fun side of the interaction by offering a hilarious caption to their conversation.

She tweeted the clip, writing, “Your dad was kicking me,” along with a laughing emoji.

Savage Sr faced Ronaldo during the Portuguese striker’s rise to stardom in the mid-1920s. The center-back played for Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers during Ronaldo’s early stint with the Red Devils.



(Image: Leicester City FC via Getty Imag)



He recently had the unusual honor of commenting on his son’s professional debut at 18 against Young Boys at Old Trafford. Savage was noticeably overcome with emotion when Charlie was replaced.

After the game, the former Wales international expressed his delight in a post on social media. He uploaded a picture of him with Charlie and other son Freddie to Instagram, with the caption: “I’m so proud of my two boys.”



(Image: PA)



The former Wales international had just retired when Charlie, who is also a central midfielder, joined United’s youth sector in 2012. He made his way into the first team, training with them under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and impressing enough in the u23 to justify a call-up.