Rihanna surprises with XXL boots during her pregnancy

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna has not been left behind when it comes to fashion, quite the opposite. The singer has made her motherhood go into the background every time she appears at an event with a impressive «outfit» that leaves attendees paralyzed.

During Paris Fashion Week, the Y/Project catwalk show featured above-the-knee boots as part of the Fall/Winter 2022 collection. These shoes dazzled the singer, who did not hesitate to appropriate these ‘maxi’ shoes in camel color for your wardrobe. This design was also present in the parades of Michael Kors, Max Mara and Bottega Veneta.

In a post on her official Instagram account, Rihanna was seen wearing a large coat that matched the camel color of the boots and reached her ankles. Besides, complemented his youthful and uncomplicated appearance by adding a casual touch to the look through a hoodie white and some jeans which he covered mostly with XXL footwear which, without a doubt, starred in his outfit.

Rihanna’s ‘maternity’ looks that have stolen the looks

From the first moment she announced the arrival of her first baby, Rihanna knew how to attract attention and even today she continues to break stereotypes. We cannot forget the “look” with which she decided to give the big news. Low-rise jeans, rhinestones and chains around her body and a fuchsia jacket with an opening in the belly to give the announcement ‘from the front’.

Sensuality, lace and transparencies have starred in Rihanna’s style during her gestation period. The artist does not look for clothes that cover her belly, but she finds the perfect outfits so that her large abdomen stands out and how she does it.

Her slip dress for the Dior show, covered only by a large black leather coat, put the singer in the middle of Paris Fashion Week. Rihanna knew how to combine her heart attack elegance and transparency with leather boots and silver jewelry.