Review of the movie Uncharted (2022) with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Good hype for the loyal fans of the Sony console: the Uncharted movie, based on the famous Naughty Dog video game saga for PlayStation, hits theaters. Directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, it has turned out to be an entertaining adventure film that shows that all is not lost in the cursed genre of video game-based movies. We start our review of the movie Uncharted, theatrical release on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Synopsis

Unchartedwhich is the adaptation of the well-known videogame saga created by Naughty Dog, recounts the origins of Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) as a treasure hunter and the beginning of his friendship with his partner and friend Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). The film focuses on the search for the greatest treasure ever found: the lost gold of Ferdinand Magellan. With the help of the mistrustful Chloé (Sophia Ali), the trio will have to face various obstacles that protect the loot… and it will not be only the deadly traps.

Uncharted (2022) movie review

Hope and fear in equal parts. These conflicting feelings is what fans of the successful PlayStation saga have been feeling for months. Of course, it was risky to take a video game so loved by gamers and delve into the genre of movies based on video games. It was inevitable that more than one, two and three detractors would appear, since the list of failures in adaptations is rather endless. However, the uncharted movie, directed by Rubén Fleischer (Zombieland, Zombieland: Kill and Finish, Venom…) works as a prequel. fleischer has decided to start at the beginning, tell us about the origins of Nathan Drake and how he came to be associated with Sulli. A completely new story that has ended up being an entertaining and fun adventure movie.

From the video game to the cinema

In 2019, Sony founded PlayStation Productions, its own production company to bring the stories and characters of its exclusive video games to the big screen and to television. are underway Ghost of Tsushimathe series of Last of Us for HBO Max or Jack and Dexter. Uncharted It has been the first of all, and like Marvel or DC that have created their own world and have told us the origins of their most famous characters, Fleischer has been in charge of carrying it out.

The movie Uncharted (2022) It is aimed at both fans and the most neophyte in the matter, and that is why it is more than approved. It is a new, fresh story, never seen before in any of the video games of the saga, so if you are not an expert on Drake, you will be able to understand and enjoy the movie as well. According to the director himself, he has focused more on trying to make a good adventure movie than on capturing the Naughty Dog video game.

The result has been two hours of the most enjoyable footage in which there has been room for the fan service and the jokes of Sulli. We have traveled from the United States to Barcelona, ​​and from there to the most hidden beaches in the Philippines. The action scenes, as well as the body-to-body choreography, are very attractive and help maintain a good rhythm throughout the film.

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland

One of the strong points of the film is the duo formed by Mark Wahlberg Y Tom Holland. Both are two world-renowned actors and, although at first there were some doubts about their choice to play Nathan Already SulliThey have known how to defend their characters quite well. The chemistry they exude on screen helps the film develop quite well and gives us some of the funniest scenes. They are added Sophie Aliin the skin of chloe frazer, a treasure hunter who trusts no one and is well known in the saga. Like her companions, Ali plays her role satisfactorily, not to say that the resemblance is more than reasonable.

The villains of the movie

On the other hand we have the villains of the movie Uncharted (2022), Santiago Moncada Y Jo Braddockplayed by Antonio Banderas Y tati gabrieland, respectively. Unfortunately, both are one of the weakest points in the film. Barely developed and purely evil, their relevance in the narrative is practically nil, except perhaps for the latter in the third act and ending of the film.

The famous plane scene

We cannot fail to mention in this analysis of the uncharted movie the famous plane scene. For you gamers. Sorry for the bad joke. Mythical moment of video games and one of the most attractive action scenes of the film, very successful and very well executed, I must add. Without a doubt, this is the most sonorous reference to the saga, without counting the ring of Drake by Sic Parvis Magna. We can also discover some other easter egg hidden, phrases in the dialogues that will be familiar to us or a famous song that plays in the background and that we have all hummed in the start menu when playing the video game. The latter, improved thanks to the composer ramin jawadi (Game of Thrones, Westworld, Eternals…) in charge of the original soundtrack of the film; agile rhythms in which percussion predominates, in the purest adventurous style.

Uncharted movie final opinion (2022)

In short, the uncharted movie, even with its pluses and minuses, has ended up being a small ray of hope within the cursed genre of movies based on video games. We must not fall into comparisons, since they are totally different platforms, and if we analyze the tape by itself, fleischer has managed to develop a fun adventure movie that both fans of the saga and viewers who are new to the subject may like.

Even so, the fact of having focused all the force on the main duo and on the locations, has made them leave aside the development of the villain, or villains in this case, making the central axis of the film be to find the treasure and don’t explore the background of his characters. We do not know if the reason is because it lies waiting to be able to carry it out in a second installment in which we can see a Nate more mature and more similar to that of video games, well remember that Unchartedthe film, talks about the origins of Drake.

Premiere and technical sheet

Original Title: Uncharted

Gender: Action, Video game

Official Site: Uncharted

Country: USA

Idiom: English

Release date in Spain: February 11, 2022 in theaters

Producer: PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, Columbia Pictures, Arad Productions, Madrid City Council, Sony Computer Entertainment (SCE), Atlas Entertainment

Distributor: sony pictures

Duration: 115 minutes

Year: 2022

Age rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age

Artistic Sheet

Direction: Reuben Fleischer

Film script: Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway

Music: ramin jawadi

Photography: Chung Chung-hoon

Distribution: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Antonio Banderas, Taty Gabrielle, Steven Waddington, Patricia Medden, Sarah Petrick, Pilou Asbaek, Pingi Moli, Tiernan Jones, Alan Boden, Rudy Pankow, Georgia Goodman, Joseph Balderrama, Manuel de Blas

