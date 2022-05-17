Results of Melate, Revancha and Revanchita from May 15

This Sunday, like every week, the draw 3587 of Melate, Revenge and Revanchitaa savings forecasting game with the National lottery. With an accumulated bag of 509.3 million pesos in prizes.

It is played by drawing 6 spheres from a tombola, which are called natural numbers and a seventh which is the additional one. Drawings are every Friday, Sunday and Wednesday at 9pm, right after sales close. If you participated in this edition, here we have the winning results.

How do I know if I won a prize?

Melate: 8-15-23-26-35-52, additional number: 16

Rematch: 3-8-15-50-51-56

Revenge: 12-21-24-26-45-48

To win a prize in the Melate, Revancha and Revanchita draw, at least 2 natural numbers of the combination must match. And the more hits, the bigger the prize. If you have any questions about your ticket, you can check it on the page www.pronosticos.gob.mx.

How to play Melate, Revancha and Revanchita?

Melate and Revancha tickets cost $25 pesos and if you add Revanchita it would be $30 pesos in total. A ticket must be filled out with a combination of 7 numbers, with digits from 1 to 56. It is registered at the marketer or online.

To redeem the prize, it can be at any forecast sales point or, if the amount is greater than 3,000, at any bank branch with your valid identification. Also remember that a tax must be paid according to the Income Tax Law and this will be approximately 1% of the total value of the prize.

For more information about the draw or results you can send a message to the official forecast page or to the number (55) 54 82 00.

